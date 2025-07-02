All Games reportedly cancelled at Xbox due to the recent layoffs; Perfect Dark, Everwild, and more

Xbox seems to be in hot water with rumors of mass layoffs across Microsoft's game development studios. As such, several sources claim that multiple upcoming games have been canned, namely the Perfect Dark remake and Everwild. Furthermore, Call of Duty teams at Activision also seem to be affected alongside other studios.

Ad

Here's everything to know about these layoffs and how they could affect future games. Read on for additional details.

Also Read: Perfect Dark gets a brand new gameplay trailer at Xbox Showcase 2024

Xbox reportedly hit by mass layoffs, leading to possible game cancellations

Everwild was poised to be a new experience from Rare Limited (Image via Xbox)

First, let's talk about the Perfect Dark remake. Insider Jez Corben of Windows Central has confirmed that the upcoming FPS game has been canceled alongside the closure of its developer, The Initiative. The reimagining of the beloved FPS franchise by developer Rareware had an impressive demo shown off a year ago, featuring immersive-sim elements and solid visuals.

Ad

Trending

Rareware's Everwild has also allegedly been canceled, according to VGC and IGN's sources, with the latter also officially confirming via an email to Microsoft that the layoff rumors are real. This new fantasy IP was revealed to the public 5 years ago, and it being the first original title from Rareware, fans have been eager to see how it turns out.

The game has been in the works for a while now since its last showcase, with reports of troubled development background, so perhaps this outcome may not be too surprising. More studios have also seemingly been impacted by layoffs. This includes Raven Software, who are working on the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops 7, and Turn10 Studios of Forza Motorsport fame.

Overall, it seems to be a tense situation for the green team. Stay tuned for further details concerning this situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.