All Games reportedly cancelled at Xbox due to the recent layoffs; Perfect Dark, Everwild, and more

Xbox seems to be in hot water with rumors of mass layoffs across Microsoft's game development studios. As such, several sources claim that multiple upcoming games have been canned, namely the Perfect Dark remake and Everwild. Furthermore, Call of Duty teams at Activision also seem to be affected alongside other studios.
Here's everything to know about these layoffs and how they could affect future games. Read on for additional details.
Xbox reportedly hit by mass layoffs, leading to possible game cancellations
First, let's talk about the Perfect Dark remake. Insider Jez Corben of Windows Central has confirmed that the upcoming FPS game has been canceled alongside the closure of its developer, The Initiative. The reimagining of the beloved FPS franchise by developer Rareware had an impressive demo shown off a year ago, featuring immersive-sim elements and solid visuals.
Rareware's Everwild has also allegedly been canceled, according to VGC and IGN's sources, with the latter also officially confirming via an email to Microsoft that the layoff rumors are real. This new fantasy IP was revealed to the public 5 years ago, and it being the first original title from Rareware, fans have been eager to see how it turns out.
The game has been in the works for a while now since its last showcase, with reports of troubled development background, so perhaps this outcome may not be too surprising. More studios have also seemingly been impacted by layoffs. This includes Raven Software, who are working on the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops 7, and Turn10 Studios of Forza Motorsport fame.
Overall, it seems to be a tense situation for the green team. Stay tuned for further details concerning this situation.
