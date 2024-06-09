Perfect Dark gets a brand new gameplay trailer at Xbox Showcase 2024

The Perfect Dark gameplay trailer was revealed during today’s (June 9) Xbox Showcase 2024 (part of the Summer Game Fest 2024). After four years, Microsoft has finally showcased a gameplay trailer featuring the protagonist of the title, Agent Dark, pursuing the most wanted criminal. The gameplay trailer has excited fans of the series, as they get to see their favorite characters in realistic graphics.

Read on to learn more about Microsoft’s Perfect Dark gameplay trailer that was revealed in the Summer Game Fest 2024.

Xbox showcases the new Perfect Dark gameplay trailer, a reboot of the original title

As mentioned, the new Perfect Dark is a reboot of the original game that was released in 2015, nine years ago. The title is developed by Crystal Dynamic and The Initiative.

In the gameplay trailer, fans can see the title’s protagonist, Joanna Dark, AKA Agent Dark, hunt down various criminals around the world. As it is a single-player story-driven FPS (First-Person Shooter) game, players can enjoy each mission thoroughly. Each mission’s outcome also depends on the player's gameplay and is not predetermined; hence, expect multiple endings for a single mission.

Along with guns, players can also make use of various gadgets while on missions, such as Thermal visions. Among all, what should catch every player’s eye is a gadget that scans an adversary’s voice and creates a fake voice line that can be used to divert the opponent’s attention.

Although the gameplay trailer has been revealed, Microsoft has yet to announce the title's release date. Players will have to wait for an extensive amount of time before it launches. Furthermore, the game will be released on Xbox Series X consoles and PC.

