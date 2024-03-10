All Mario Day announcements

Nintendo has released a series of Mario Day announcements detailing new events, games, and other things of interest. March 10, 2024, has been officially designated as Mario Day by Nintendo, a gesture of appreciation to the fans of the iconic mustachioed plumber who loves mushrooms and sports red-and-blue attire.

A list of all announcements can be found below, along with their specific dates.

What are 2024’s Mario Day announcements?

As detailed in an official blog post from Nintendo, the Mario Day announcements include the following set of deals, games, and more:

Free Nintendo Switch Online trial : Every Nintendo Switch player is eligible for a 14-day free trial of Nintendo Online, gaining immediate access to classic games such as Super Mario Bros (NES) via My Nintendo.

: Every Nintendo Switch player is eligible for a 14-day free trial of Nintendo Online, gaining immediate access to classic games such as Super Mario Bros (NES) via My Nintendo. Users with an active Nintendo Online subscription can claim 50 My Nintendo Platinum Points , which can be, in turn, used to redeem classic Mario icons. You will have to play Super Mario World (NES) via Nintendo Switch Online to claim this before the offer ultimately expires on April 1, 2024, at 6 PM Pacific Time.

, which can be, in turn, used to redeem classic Mario icons. You will have to play Super Mario World (NES) via Nintendo Switch Online to claim this before the offer ultimately Select Mario games are on sale via the Nintendo EShop from March 7, 2024, to March 17, 2024.

from March 7, 2024, to March 17, 2024. A set of retailers will offer buyers a discount of up to $20 when purchasing select Mario games from March 10, 2024 to March 16, 2024. You can also collect a $25 retailer gift card when you purchase any Nintendo Switch system .

. A new Super Mario Bros. animated film has been announced, set to release sometime in 2026.

has been announced, set to release sometime in 2026. Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on April 23, 2024, as part of the Mario Day commemoration event.

is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on April 23, 2024, as part of the Mario Day commemoration event. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is also set to release for the Switch on May 23, 2024.

is also set to release for the Switch on May 23, 2024. A total of 3 new Gameboy exclusive Mario games are set to launch on March 12, 2024, via Nintendo Online. The games include Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis.

on March 12, 2024, via Nintendo Online. The games include Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis. Miscellaneous events include merchandise, sweepstakes, and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open tournament.

Stay tuned for more Nintendo updates on Sportskeeda.