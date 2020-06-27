All you need to know about PUBG Mobile Global Ultimate Team selection

PUBG Mobile has come up with a new event called the Global Extreme Challenge and Ultimate Team.

The company has invited many influencers from India as well, and fans can vote for their favourite.

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge

PUBG Mobile is one of the most-played mobile games today, and has led to the birth of a variety of career opportunities in the eSports industry, especially for the upcoming generation. And now, to enhance its influence across the world, the company has come up with a concept called the PUBG Mobile Global Ultimate Team Selection.

In this new event, PUBG Mobile officials have joined hands with PUBG Mobile streamers across various regions.

From India, they have invited the likes of SouL Mortal, ScoutOP, Dynamo, SouL Viper, SouL Regaltos, Kronten, Jonathan and Rawknee, and PUBG Mobile fans will need to vote for their favorite eSports influencer.

Details of PUBG Mobile Global Ultimate Team Selection

#1 Event period:

23rd June 2020 to 6th July 2020

#2 Where to find the event

First of all, put on the PUBG Mobile game. You then need to select the present icon, which is present on the bottom right. After that, select the recommended events tab. There, you will find an Ultimate Team Selection option on the right action bar. Select that for further process.

#3 How to vote

Give a rose to an influencer you like on the page to increase his/her popularity. Each rose increases the popularity of an influencer by 20 points.

Also, players gain one heart for every rose they give, and can collect corresponding rewards when they have enough hearts.

Ultimate Team Selection region-wise ranking

#4 How to get roses

Players can get roses by completing Activity Missions every day.

Daily Missions

Another way to get roses is by purchasing them from the event page. The item combination pack refreshes at 00:00 (UTC +0), i.e, 5:30 AM IST, on even-numbered days.

Purchasing options

#5 After the event ends

a) The top 50 percent of most popular influencers in each region will join the Global Extreme Challenge and then participate in deciding the Ultimate Team.

b) The top 10 players in the Global Heart Rankings will get exclusive pack rewards from the PUBG development team.

Global Heart ranking table