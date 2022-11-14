All nominations for The Game Awards 2022 Sports and Racing Games category, FIFA 23 becomes firm favorite to win the title

FIFA 23 is one of the five strong contenders set to be present at The Game Awards 2022 when the event goes live in December. The recent release and all four other nominations are part of the Sports and Racing Games category. This year has already seen some strong launches, and fans have picked the frontrunners.

The Sports and Racing Games category is unique as it clubs two contrasting genres under one roof. It has seen some fantastic winners in the past, with Forza Horizon 5 winning the trophy last year. While a racing game is also present this time, sports titles have received better representation.

FIFA 23's path to victory will be challenging, and it will have to see off competition from other EA Sports' titles. Let's look at all five games that could win the coveted title on December 8 at The Game Awards 2022's main event.

FIFA 23's chances of winning The Game Awards 2022 Sports and Racing Games category is relatively high

Many have felt that FIFA 23 has improved as EA Sports have managed to refine features like HyperMotion 2.0. This makes the game far better than its predecessor last year, and PC players have also been kept in the loop this time.

Given the game's popularity, FIFA 23 could get plenty of votes. Fan votes and jury decisions will be considered for the final verdict, so gamers must be patient. Even if it doesn't clinch the title, EA could still be the winner.

F1 22 has also managed to get nominated from the category in The Game Awards 2022. Like its football counterpart, F1 22 has shown some innovative features and exciting gameplay, making it a strong contender.

NBA 2K23 is arguably the most popular basketball game. While there have been some complaints from fans, it's still the best one in the market as far as the sport is concerned.

The PlayStation-exclusive Gran Turismo 7 could emulate Forza Horizon 5 from last year. Since a troubled launch, the game has vastly improved, and the developers have ensured a smoother experience as time has gone by. Whether the effort will be enough is something fans will have to wait and watch.

Jo Lammert @JoLammert OlliOlli World is nominated for Best Sports/Racing at @TheGameAwards 2022! Be a pal and vote for this gem of a game. thegameawards.com/nominees/best-… OlliOlli World is nominated for Best Sports/Racing at @TheGameAwards 2022! Be a pal and vote for this gem of a game. thegameawards.com/nominees/best-…

OlliOlli World's nomination will have surprised a few watching The Game Awards 2022 proceedings, but it's thoroughly deserved. It remains to be seen which game can finally gain bragging rights in the Sports and Racing Games category.

