"All the more reason to love their games and hate their business practices": Fans react to the latest Nintendo lawsuit

Nintendo is the latest gaming corporation to become embroiled in an issue over employee rights and freedom. The latest information comes based on a filing against the American division of the company, at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The complaint, filed by a contractual worker against both the parent company and Aston Carter, has accused the corporation of violating “their legally protected right to unionize.” Similar accusations have been made against Aston Carter, a global staffing firm.

Naturally, members of the gaming community have had their say on the issue over social media.

As reported by Axios, the case's specifics have not yet been disclosed. However, from what can be concluded, both parties may have taken several actions to coerce the worker from exercising his freedom.

Reactions on news about Nintendo of America’s anti-union practices

The original report, filed on April 19, has sparked widespread discussion. Players and community members have pointed out some discrepancies over the filing, while others have been more straightforward with their opinions.

A member on Reddit posted a TL: DR and stated that the news is sparse on the details. They claimed that a better conclusion might be made if more details were available. The user also added that while this might not be good for Nintendo, the situation is still better than the practices prevalent in rest of the industry.

Another user asked if contractual workers hired by external agencies are even allowed to unionize. For the uninitiated, based on existing laws, a worker can unionize even if they are contractual.

There is no doubt that the latest issue could have a damaging effect on the reputation of Nintendo.

Another user advocated that cases like this usually get settled out of court. Inasmuch, there is a high chance it will be an off-court settlement.

Despite the current accusations, unions are not too prevalent in large corporations, a point that was put forth by another member of the subreddit.

For some, the latest news is not at all surprising, considering the fact that Nintendo is a mega corporation.

Another user also stated that while they like the product, it would be wrong to think of the place as a shrine when it comes to handling workers.

Another user also stated something along similar lines, about how they love the game and the talent at the Japanese giants. Conversely, the practices of the company are less than pleasant.

It remains to be seen what course of action will be taken by the gaming giants and the impact the latest accusations will have on their reputation.

