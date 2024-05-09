Alleged YouTube feud ends in live-streamer getting stabbed to death in Busan

A South Korean YouTube live streamer has been stabbed by another content creator associated with the same platform after an alleged feud between the two seemingly boiled over in Busan. The two individuals, both in their 50s, were reportedly acquaintances, and the incident took place while the victim was broadcasting live to his audience.

The police received a call about the stabbing at approximately 10 am on May 9, 2024. As they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in a state of cardiac arrest. Despite efforts to save his life at a nearby hospital, the content creator passed away at a hospital at 11 am.

Suspect behind fatal stabbing of YouTuber in Busan, South Korea apprehended by police after attempting to flee

The YouTuber was stabbed across a courthouse in Busan (Image via DramaAlert/X)

The stabbing took place in front of the Busan District Court, where the victim — with 4,000 subscribers on YT — and the suspect YouTuber (8,000 subscribers) had been present for a trial.

As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, the attack seemed to the police to have been premeditated. They found that the suspect had purchased a sharp weapon at a supermarket a day prior. Further, he had also reportedly rented the car beforehand, presumably to serve as a getaway vehicle following the attack.

The police reportedly apprehended the suspect at around 11:35 am in the North Gyeongsang Province after the suspect had attempted to flee the scene in a rental car. Further, he also made three posts in his channel's community section, apologizing, conveying his grievance, and notifying the news of his arrest to his subscribers.

Both individuals had allegedly fallen out with each other over "unresolved legal conflicts," prompting one to attack the other.

The trial that the two were present at the district courthouse for was reportedly to address the various complaints of assault previously made by the victim of the stabbing against the suspect. During his live stream before the attack took place, the former had stated his plan to appeal to the court for damage reparations and severe punishment for the previous alleged assaults by the suspect.

IRL streaming can often involve potentially dangerous experiences. One Kick creator known to make such content was attacked in the streets of the Philippines while broadcasting live. The streamer was being followed by an individual who was asking for money or water and grabbing the creator's arm repeatedly.