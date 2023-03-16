"Always dreamed of making my own game": Shroud announces new game titled Project Astrid

Michael "Shroud" will be stepping into the world of game development with a new title known as Project Astrid. Although not much is known about the game yet, the popular esports athlete took to Twitter on March 16, 2023, to make an announcement regarding this development. In it, he said:

"I’ve been gaming my entire life and always dreamed of making my own game. After years of working with @Sacriel and @SplashDamage, we’re excited to announce that we’re building a survival game together."

Shroud has become a household name after his exploits in the domain of professional esports. From landing impossible headshots in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to coming up with some unique weapon combinations during DPS phases in Destiny 2, the man has done it all. And now, he's set to make his presence known in the world of game development.

Splash Damage will be working on Project Astrid, along with Shroud and Sacriel

Apart from Shroud, popular gamer Christian "Sacriel" is also an Executive Creator in this endeavor. The title is being developed by Splash Damage. For the uninitiated, this studio played a vital role in creating games like Gears of War and Batman: Arkham Origins.

Based on the information revealed so far, Project Astrid will be an open-world survival game. Given that Shroud and Sacriel are involved in its development, one can expect that shooting will be a primary aspect of this title.

In fact, in the announcement post, Shroud mentioned that his fans would expect him to work on gunplay, recoil, ballistics, etc. When announcing the title, here's what Shroud had to say:

"My favorite part about working on this project is just sharing everything that's on my mind. I get to see what the developers actually think about the things that are in my head and there's just so much more than I could have ever thought."

Sacriel added to this and said:

"To push the boundaries of the game and to create something that we've not really seen in the industry before, takes such an outrageous amount of talent and hard work. Just to facilitate the way we're innovating in our game, is mind blowing."

The game is believed to be in development, so it's unclear when the title might be launched. Given that such big names are involved in the entire creative process, fans can expect a one-of-a-kind experience the moment Project Astrid goes live. Since this IP is being built from the ground up, gamers will likely see a lot of innovation in terms of gameplay when Project Astrid finally goes live.

