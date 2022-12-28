"Am I going to court?!" - HasanAbi left stunned after seeing his name in the Bored Ape NFT lawsuit

Popular Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" was left perplexed after discovering that his name was included in a court filing case involving the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) lawsuit.

Hasan was not the only creator to have been featured in the file. The likes of Felix "xQc," h3h3 (Ethan and Hida Klien), Charlier "MoistCr1TiKaL" and Ian "Vaush" were all named in the case for platforming the protest against Yuga Labs.

For those out of the loop, the lawsuit was put forward by Yuga Labs, BAYC's developers, for trademark infringements. Reacting to his name being included in the documentation reports, HasanAbi, who was visibly bewildered, said:

"Am I going to court?!"

"What's happening?" - HasanAbi left in shock at sight of court filing

Twitch streamer HasanAbi was in a state of confusion at the sight of his name, among other social media personalities, being mentioned in the Yuga Labs court filing. Seeing the report, the streamer said:

"What's happening? What's happening? Am I going to court? What the f**k?"

For further context, Yuga Labs, the programmer behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club, has filed for prosecution against artist Ryder Ripps and Not Larva Labs' founding member Jeremy Cahen.

Jeremy, who goes by his online name Pauly, stated that the lawsuit was made in an effort to silence the ongoing criticism against the NFT project. He took to his Twitter account to write:

"This is a petty attempt to silence our criticism of their fradulent & racist brand."

Here’s a 🧵 of notable parties who agree that BAYC is problematic & contains racist & Nazi dog whistles: As you know @ryder_ripps and I are being sued by YugaLabs for Trademark infringement. This is a petty attempt to silence our criticism of their fradulent & racist brand.Here’s a 🧵 of notable parties who agree that BAYC is problematic & contains racist & Nazi dog whistles: As you know @ryder_ripps and I are being sued by YugaLabs for Trademark infringement. This is a petty attempt to silence our criticism of their fradulent & racist brand.Here’s a 🧵 of notable parties who agree that BAYC is problematic & contains racist & Nazi dog whistles: https://t.co/r2Q5FcSkej

For those wondering why the names of the previously mentioned streamers have appeared in the file, it is because of their promotion of the #BURNBAYC tagline.

Readers should note that the aforementioned streamers are not being prosecuted or sued. Their names are there to substantiate the ongoing online movement in the alleged racist brand. However, it remains to be seen if the streamers/social media influencers will have any further involvement with the case.

LSF share their thoughts on the clip

Fans were equally surprised at the sight of streamers being named in the ongoing battle between Yuga, Ryder, and Jeremy. Many took to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit to share their thoughts. Some even jocularly suggested making an IRL jail video in case any of the streamers got incarcerated. Here are some of the reactions:

The case between the two parties is among the most highly debated topics of the year. With question marks over the Nazi/Racist allegations still looming large, the legal battle doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon.

