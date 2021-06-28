AMD Ryzen Radeon Apex Legends Invitational: Team Mackle emerge champions

AMD Ryzen Radeon presents the Apex Legends Streamer Invitational powered by Croma in association with The Esports Club has come to an end and Team Mackle have emerged champions.

The Esports Club is one of the most well-known esports organizations in India. They have previously held multiple tournaments in India. This time they hosted an Apex Legends tournament. They invited some of the most popular content creators of the Indian Gaming Community to take part in this event.

AMD Ryzen Radeon Apex Legends Invitational Results:

A total of 16 content creators have been invited to this event. The 16 content creators are:

Abhishek 'Mackle' Sharma

Tanmay 'Scout' Singh

Payal Dhare

Mukul 'Mafia' Anchal

Ayan 'Rebel' Ali

Swayambika 'Sway'

Mrinmoy 'Beg4Mercy' Lahkar

Mahek 'Mizo' Syed

Nikhil 'Bloodline' Sirohi

Amit 'Fa2' Thakur

Monika 'Sherlock' Jeph

Parv 'Regaltos' Singh

Mithul 'Binks' Nayak

Saloni 'Mili' Kandalgaonkar

Devdeep 'Zeref ' Dhar

Aman 'Akshu'

16 teams played a total of 10 games together for a prize pool of INR 3,00,000 across 2 days. Team Mackle were crowned champions with 203 points after 10 matches. They secured 5 wins out of 10 matches in the tournament.

Team Scout finished as runners-up with 144 points. They won 4 matches in this competition. Team Payal finished in third place with 81 points. They won 1 match in the tournament.

The Esports Club has successfully organized this tournament and added another feather to their crown. Over 60k people tuned in to the AMD Ryzen Radeon Apex Legends Invitational to see their favorite streamer battle it out to become champions. Ishan Arya, Co-founder of the The Esports Club said:

"We were very excited about working with AMD and Croma and creating a first ever Apex Legends event for the region . The response from all the streamers and their fans was phenomenal as well!"

He also promised to bring tournaments like this in the future as well so that the gaming culture can grow to a whole new level in India.

Edited by Gautham Balaji