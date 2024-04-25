“American companies do worse with data” - xQc gives his take on recent decision to ban TikTok in the USA

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" is known for his outspoken personality on various issues. Recently, he had a heated back-and-forth with Adin Ross and SSB members on sensitive topics like homophobia. Today (April 25, 2024), he took to his stream to give his take on the recent news of the US Government essentially banning TikTok.

For those unaware, the US Senate has passed a bill that will either see ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, sell the video-sharing platform or get banned in the country.

xQc, for one, wasn't particularly impressed with the decision. The streamer criticized that American companies "do worse" in comparison to allegations against TikTok. He said:

"American companies do worse with data."

xQc unimpressed with recent decision to ban TikTok, gives his take on the issue

Streamer xQc, known for his frequent reactions to TikTok content during streams, recently voiced his disapproval regarding the US Senate's move to effectively ban the social media platform. The only viable solution would be for the parent company to sell the platform.

Given the circumstances, xQc remarked:

"American companies do worse with data and have been proven to do worse with company and with user data than with f**king other countries and other sh*t that people have been doing."

He stated that there is allegedly more evidence of American companies doing malicious activities with user data than what is alleged of TikTok and its Chinese parent company. He said:

"There is more evidence of American companies doing evil with American-gathered information and data on users than other f**king countries' potential use that hasn't happened. That's just what it is."

He also referred to the controversy involving Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook. For context, the social media platform too was put into question by the US Senate back in 2018 regarding their handling of data. The streamer said:

"Look what Facebook did. I don't think he did research on that. I don't think he even knew about this topic at all."

Despite the US Senate's allegations that the 170 million-plus TikTok users in America could risk having their data leaked to the Chinese government for espionage purposes, TikTok's chief executive Shou Zi Chew has countered these claims. Chew emphasized that ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is not under the control of the Chinese government.