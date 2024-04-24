"You're broke as f**k!" - xQc lambasts Sneako after Rumble streamer rage quits debate amid homophobic F-slur controversy

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has made headlines again after becoming embroiled in a feud with controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako." On April 24, 2024, xQc, Sneako, and political commentator Steven "Destiny" connected via a Discord call to discuss the recent F-slur controversy.

For those unaware, a few days ago (on April 22, 2024), xQc and Kick ambassador Adin Ross teamed up to play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Things, however, took a turn for the worse when Ross' friends, Cameron "Cuffem" and Shnaggyhose, repeatedly used the F-slur to describe the former Overwatch pro.

During their conversation on April 24, 2024, Sneako criticized xQc for calling his audience "poor" and boasting about his wealth. After bringing up the aforementioned controversy, the permanently banned YouTuber abruptly rage quit the discussion.

He said:

"... Poor because you do that. In all the clips I see of you, I hear you mumble it to someone, I see you say like, you call them poor and how rich you are. You call them poor and the same reason when they said that... your audience! You call them poor, right? And, when they press you for being a fa**ot, wearing dresses and kissing boys, you're like, 'Oh, I made a lot of money doing that.' The next time, you go and justify something you know is wrong with money, think about what you promoted. I'm out of here."

Describing Sneako's decision to leave the call the "exit of the lifetime," xQc lambasted the Rumble streamer by calling him a "broke" person.

He remarked:

"That's the exit of the lifetime. The dress made the money. Listen to me - you know what makes money? Sitting down and f**king broadcasting s**t at the computer, playing games, doing your thing. You take a picture out of my book, Sneako, maybe you wouldn't be so f**king broke! Brokie b**ch! There you go, I said it. You want me to say? I'll say it - you're broke as f**k! Moving on."

He continued:

"Yeah, at the computer and stream some stream, and play some f**king games or some s**t. They're doing dumb s**t you're doing. Brokie!"

Adin Ross' friends Cuffem and ShannyHose respond after calling xQc the homophobic F-slur

Adin Ross' friends Cuffem and ShannyHose have addressed their use of the F-slur. During a recent livestream, ShannyHose apologized to xQc, stating that his actions were "out of line."

ShannyHose said:

"I do apologize to xQc and all of them, you know what I am saying, for what happened a couple of nights ago. I was out of line, and I should not have used those words."

Meanwhile, Kick streamer Cuffem justified his use of the F-slur by stating that it was because the French-Canadian personality referred to him as "fat and broke."