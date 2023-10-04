Amidst Assassin's Creed Mirage launch, Ubisoft is again in the news for its uglier side

Former Ubisoft employees have recently been reportedly detained by French police over the s*xual harassment allegations that were made earlier. The list of detained individuals includes erstwhile high-ranking executives, such as former editorial VP Tommy Francois and CCO Serge Hascoet. The detaiments were made after the prosecutor's office investigated the allegations for over a year.

The news arrives amidst the highly-anticipated Assassin's Creed Mirage launch. While the individuals no longer work at the company, the serious allegations reflected a pervasive ecosystem that thrived in its workplace and affected many of those who worked in that bubble.

Ex-Ubisoft execs reportedly detained by French police over s*xual harassment allegations

The detainment news was reported by Libération. The same French outlet had published an extensive investigation three years ago with nearly twenty testimonies regarding the allegedly toxic workplace that festered with Ubisoft.

According to the latest report, three ex-employees were taken into custody on Tuesday, October 3, while the remaining two were detained on Wednesday, October 4. It further states [translated from French by Google]:

"This procedure conducted by the Bobigny prosecutor's office follows complaints filed simultaneously in the summer of 2021 by the Solidaires Informatique union and two victims in their own name. The prosecutor's office quickly transmitted the file to the judicial police, which reportedly collected the testimonies of about fifty employees and former employees for more than a year."

Libération's report also included a statement by Maude Beckers, the plaintiffs' lawyer [translated from French by Google]:

"[This] case is very particular because, beyond simple individual behavior, it reveals systemic s*xual violence. I've been doing this job for twenty-two years, it's the first time I've seen such consistent work [by the judicial police] on denunciations of this nature. In most cases of assault and harassment, it is a person sometimes covered by his superior, it is not as instituted as it was at Ubisoft.

Continuing:

To the point that it feels like it had become something necessary for creativity. The company seems to have turned into a big playground for creatives, where what they call a "potache [schoolboy] atmosphere" was tolerated, where we play chat-bite, where we allow ourselves s*xual gestures in the workplace, where in the evening women are pinned to the floor or against the walls. HR knew all this and was systematically stifling business. What is exceptional in this case is the complicity of the company's white-collar workers."

Ubisoft's CEO, Yves Guillemot, is reportedly yet to comment on the recent detainments of the former executives. Back in 2022, he stated that the company had "stumbled" (referring to the 2020 allegations), had "learned a lot along the way" ever since, and was working to have "an inclusive, rewarding and respectful workplace for all."

We will update this article if and when any Ubisoft representative provides a comment on the developing matter.