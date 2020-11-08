Among Us Fan decorates his school hallway with the game's theme, and the community loves it

Redditor u/JackOfAllSpades12, recently posted a fan art video on the r/AmongUs subreddit, depicting his school hallway decorated with the theme of Among Us.

With more than 8,600 upvotes on the video at the time of writing, it is safe to say that fans in the community are loving the hard work that he put in to create the decoration. What has specifically caught the eye of the community, is the way these high school students took the initiative, all while maintaining an extremely high level of detail. It took more than five hours for the students to create the entire decoration according to u/JackOfAllSpades12.

Image via u/JackOfAllSpades12

Let's dive deeper into the video, which you can check out here.

Among Us community loves themed school hallway decoration

With multiple comments on the subreddit, the community made sure to let the students know about their appreciation towards the hard work that went into it. Some even went on to hilariously suggest that it could be used for a real life among us game in the school, with tasks such as:

Drink from the water fountain

Collect homework (1/5)

Shoot hoops at the court

Get ice from medbay

Calculate math

With this being said, the amount of detail that the students managed to implement in the decoration is commendable. From a little Among Us themed head popping out of a vent on the floor, to an Among Us themed electrical board, the decoration had it all.

As is visible in the video, the students of the Trinity Christian School even added a poster of the Map, as well as a sermon from the Impostors.

Image via u/JackOfAllSpades12

The video of the Among Us themed hallway eventually ended with the ejection screen from Among Us, decorated as a jibe at Mrs. Cavanah, stating that she was not the Impostor.

Image via u/JackOfAllSpades12

Needless to say, the fans absolutely loved this rendition as they flooded the subreddit with comments like:

However, the students didn't manage to win the "best hallway" competiton, as u/JackOfAllSpades12 commented on his own subreddit,

"Thanks! It took us 5+ hours, but the seniors still won best hallway with their under the sea theme, so I appreciate that you guys like it :)"

With this said, it does seem rather unfair that the students lost out to their seniors' rendition of "under the sea". Nevertheless, the students of Trinity Christian School did a wonderful job with the decoration as the online community applauded their efforts.