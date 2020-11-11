Among Us gets a new Community Director, meet Victoria Tran

Innersloth, the development studio behind Among Us, has recently announced the hire of Victoria Tran as their new Community Director.

Sometimes it can be hard to remember that just three people worked at the studio responsible for Among Us. After the game’s immense success, the addition of a Community Director seems like a smart move, especially for a studio that must now count its players by the millions.

The secret is out! :)))) Our newest sloth and Community Director!!!!! 🦥 https://t.co/ZufffNPOtM — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) November 9, 2020

Who is Victoria Tran and what will she bring to Among Us

Victoria Tran has her own indie roots, coming in from KitfoxGames, where she also worked as a Community Director. There she was largely responsible for marketing and community engagement. That includes jobs like managing their twitter, networking and raising awareness about their games, and generally being the public face of the company.

For Innesloth, Tran’s addition will help shore up what they had previously stated as their biggest weakness - marketing. This will likely mean taking over the Innersloth twitter account, and functioning as the crucial go-between for the developers and players.

To put into perspective just how important this kind of job is, every hour a developer spends personally listening to community feedback, discussing upcoming changes to the game, and attempting to get players excited for new features, is an hour taken away from the actual development of the game.

That’s not to imply that those things should be ignored though, as Among Us has already shown what happens when a game is all development and no marketing.

Instead, the Among Us developers can now merely brief their Community Director and rely on her to spread the word. The developers won’t necessarily be going away, as they do still have their own public Twitter accounts attached to the company account. However, they now have the option to focus on what they want more freely.

lmfao you bet i did pic.twitter.com/KdIOijEtV2 — Victoria Tran 🌱 (@TheVTran) November 9, 2020

Advertisement

How will Among Us players interact with Victoria Tran

Seeing as Tran will soon be the new face of the company it is likely that the Among Us fanbase will need to take some time getting to know her and vice-versa. Hopefully, she will integrate well and feel like part of the community in no time.

For now, her arrival marks the beginning of a long awaited growth period - one that could help Innersloth improve and streamline their development of Among Us.