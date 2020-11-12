Among Us was the most played game of Q3 2020

According to a report by the NPD Group, a company that offers market analytics, Among Us was the 7th most played game in Q3 of 2020.

Quarter 3 (Q3) refers to the months of July, August, and September - a time when the collective internet gaming community truly discovered Among Us. This quarter also featured the highest U.S. industry spending on video games ever.

Among Us was another hit of Q3. According to The NPD Group's PlayerPulse, Among Us reached the 7th highest player count in the quarter among Console/PC players. 69% of Among Us players were 24 years old or younger. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 11, 2020

Where Among Us sits in 2020

The previous quarter featured some interesting milestones for gaming. The NPD Group report also revealed that video games made over $10 billion in sales last quarter, a 24% increase from the year before. This is in line with predictions regarding how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect various industries, with more people than ever turning to video games to pass time, in a world when social gatherings are becoming more of a distant memory.

As we enter the second half of Q4 for 2020, Among Us still sits in the top 5 games on Steam, being beaten only by giants like PUBG, Destiny 2, DOTA 2, and CS:GO. With this quarter, it’s possible that Among Us could see further gains in its quarterly popularity, suggesting that this game has more room to grow.

This is because the third quarter of 2020 includes July and August, when the peaks for Among Us were at 6,771 and 73,159 respectively on the Steam Charts. By comparison, both months of Q4 have had the Steam peaks for Among Us at over 300,000.

2020 has been an interesting year for gaming

US consumer spending on Video Game HW, Content and ACC reached a record $11.2B, up 24% vs YA. Nintendo Switch sold more Q3 HW units than any platform since the NDS in Q3 2009. https://t.co/FFpKyQLTsi — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 11, 2020

Gaming as a whole has handled the pandemic much better than other industries, but other incidents have caused players to seek out new options as well. In 2020, PUBG and Fortnite have both taken actions that caused massive portions of their player base to seek out other forms of entertainment.

Additionally, the restrictions most of the world currently lives under have caused some players to burnout on their favorite games. It’s no surprise that newcomers have had a bit of an advantage in 2020, as players have more time for gaming and more reasons to try new games.

It’s far too early to say where Among Us will be for Q4, but if the current trend is anything to go by, then there is evey chance that it remains at the top.