"An unexpected crossover" - McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris hilariously trolling Twitch streamer leaves fans amused

McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris recently had a hilarious moment on stream when he roasted Twitch streamer Morgan "angryginge13". The interaction involved the latter asking the former if he likes musical artist Adele. The F1 racer replied with a simple "Hello," which confused Morgan into thinking he couldn't hear him.

After repeating the question, however, Lando stated that he does like Adele, and that is why he said "Hello" in the first place, referring to a popular song by the artist with the same name. Not only did this result in a comical moment, but it also prompted fans to point out the unexpected nature of their collaboration on a stream together, with one user stating:

"Lando x the angry ginge is an unexpected crossover"

"That’s why I just said 'hello,' you muppet": McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris roasts Twitch streamer angryginge13

While on a live broadcast with fellow Twitch streamer LBMM, British-Belgian Formula One driver Lando Norris shared a laughable conversation with Morgan "angryginge13". The trio was playing Fortnite and deciding where to land in-game when Morgan asked Lando a question about the popular Singer-Songwriter Adele.

Morgan asked the F1 professional if he was "into Adele." As angryginge13 not understanding the reference in the racer's response, Lando called the streamer a "muppet":

"Yeah, that’s why I just said 'hello', you muppet."

Upon realizing the confusion, Morgan promptly replied back with a playful threat:

"Oh, I thought you said- oh. I've heard enough from you, you know. Don't ever call me a muppet again on stream, though or I'll f**king knock you out here, mate."

To which Lando laughingly replied:

"Try me"

Fans react to the unexpected collaboration

Fans were bemused to see the exchange between Lando Norris and Morgan, including the playful banter they were engaged in.

Some pointed out the response Lando had for Morgan's light-hearted threat, while others enquired where they could watch the two for more amusing moments such as this one:

Morgan "angryginge13" is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber who is known for his collaborations with members of the Sidemen. He boasts 400,000+ subscribers on his YouTube channel and a whopping 600,000+ following on Twitch.

His content on Twitch consists of Grand Theft Auto V, FIFA series, and, most recently, Fortnite, specifically after the OG update. As per Twitchtracker.com, he has been watched for a whopping 8.24 million hours on the platform.

On the other hand, Lando Norris competes for McLaren under the British flag in Formula One. The 24-year-old has had a distinguished career, winning the MSA Formula championship in 2015, the Toyota Racing Series, Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0, and Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup in 2016.