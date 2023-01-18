Andrew Tate launches "educational program" amidst police custody

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate's Twitter account raised eyebrows after he launched an educational program despite being in the custody of Romanian police. For those wondering, the post was either made as part of a scheduled tweet or posted by one of Andrew's social media managers.

The former kickboxer has popularized the 'Escape the Matrix' narrative over the past year or so. Expanding his ever-growing online universe, Andrew introduced yet another venture focusing on 'the real world.'

According to jointherealworld.com, the website provides a program to mentor individuals to break free from supposed online slavery. The official site declares:

"The Real World is a global community of like-minded individuals striving to acquire an abundance of wealth. We provide our members with advanced education and mentoring from multimillionaire experts. Our fully independent learning platform is designed to break people free from the Matrix."

Andrew Tate introduces new program for "financial conquest," calls it 'The Real World'

Andrew Tate is no stranger to announcing new programs for his audience. His previous online expeditions included his popular Hustler's University 1 and 2.0.

Speaking about his latest project, Andrew said:

"Everything inside of the Matrix is done so with a purpose. They don't give you the news for free because they want you to be informed, they give you the news for free because they want you to watch it, so they can tell you what to think."

Andrew's motto appears to be designed to cater to the financial needs of the masses. Speaking about the program, he said:

"The Real World uses its own servers hidden beneath the mountain, armed guards defend them, Real World has its own processing power, its own bank."

The website further describes the program by stating:

"You can't fight global financial enslavement on your own, you need an army of high-focus, supportive, action-driven individuals pushing each other for financial conquest."

While the philosophy is centered around free information, the website will charge a monthly subscription fee of $49.99 to avail of the course.

Fans react to latest announcement

As with most of Andrew Tate's ventures, his fan base's reaction to his latest project has been largely positive. Fans spammed a host of clips to voice their support. Here are some of them:

As mentioned earlier, Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two other individuals are presently in police custody for their alleged involvement in human trafficking. To read about the charges made against them, click here.

