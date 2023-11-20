"Anything for clout": Viewers react as Kick streamer Xenathewitch urinates out of her window while streaming

Kick streamer and former Fresh and Fit podcast member Xenathewitch, or just Xena, is going viral after a clip of her urinating out of her window garnered attention from viewers. In the clip, which has attracted more than a hundred thousand views on social media, the streamer can be seen leaning over the window in her room as she urinated in front of the camera.

With social media accounts sharing the video on platforms such as X, many have offered their responses, with a few even calling on Kick to ban her. However, Xena has publicly claimed that she was clothed and had not broken any rules. However, viewers were critical of her actions, with many saying she did it "for clout" and views.

"I am clothed": Xenathewitch responds after clip of her urinating on Kick stream goes viral

The content creator is known for her past associations with the controversial Fresh and Fit podcast and still does political and social commentary on her various channels. She has also debated popular creators such as Destiny about the ongoing conflict in Gaza and made headlines a few weeks ago for accusing Sneako (her ex) of doing drugs.

However, on November 19, a clip from her recent stream where she can be seen peeing out of her window went viral. In it, she can be heard saying:

"Oh, my god. It feels so good to just pi** out your window. Never try this, Miamians...."

After cautioning her viewers, the Xenathewitch stated that only she could get away with it. Here's what she said:

"Only Xena can get away with this because at the end of the day, Xena's going to look back at this, and she is going to be like, it's content. But in reality, I don't feel like going out my door and going into the bathroom."

As a relatively new platform, Kick has been under a lot of scrutiny for its moderation policies. With the clip going viral, many have actively called on the website to ban her. Here are a couple of comments addressing her behavior on X, formerly Twitter.

Xenathewitch has directly responded to a post calling for Kick to ban her, where she claims to have been fully clothed during the incident. She has also offered another follow-up tweet.

The streamer shared a screenshot in reply to a post on X that had tagged the official Kick Streaming page. Xenthewitch insinuated that the "prank" was perfectly fine as long as it was done with the 18+ tag enabled on the website.

While it is unclear whether or not Kick will be taking action against Xenathewitch, she appears to have no qualms about her actions. She has posted the link to her next stream with a caption that reads, "live peeing out the window again."