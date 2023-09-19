"Can you get M*MA?": Sneako's former partner reveals old screenshots alleging the streamer used to take drugs

Controversial Rumble streamer and online personality, Nico "Sneako" has been accused of being a drug addict after a former partner shared screenshots where he asked her to get ecst*sy (M*MA) for their personal use. This comes hours after the streamer himself, during a recent Adin Ross stream, went viral for accusing Zherka of being on illicit substances. This came after he claimed that he was not leaking any private information.

It appears that Sneako's former partner on X, who goes by the moniker Xena and Xenathewitch on Kick.com, did not appreciate her former boyfriend accusing others of drug abuse. In a series of clips that show an old conversation between the two, Xena alleged that her partner was also into drugs at one point. One of the first messages from Andrew Tate's associate in the clip said:

"Can u get M*MA?"

Old conversation between the streamer and his partner from 2018 (Image via Xena/X)

"It gets worse": Xena insinuates Sneako's drug habits were worse back in the day

In a subsequent clip, Xena also claimed how elaborately she got "two of them," meaning the substance, with the streamer meeting up with her later to use the drugs. In a reply to an acquaintance below the thread, she also insinuated that things were "a lot worse," but has not provided any more evidence as of yet.

"It gets worse" said Xena (Image via X)

Readers should note that the initial post from her is a direct response to what happened on a recent Adin Ross livestream, as is evident from the way the initial post is titled. The leak is captioned:

"Sneako love calling Zherka a drug addict."

For those wondering what happened, the former YouTuber, who is banned from multiple platforms but not Kick and Rumble, was on Adin Ross's Kick channel. At the time, he alleged to over 100K live viewers that Zherka was on drugs before his fight with Izi Prime. The exact words Sneako used were as follows:

"I mean, he said - I remember his tweet. He's saying, 'The best fight form is to drop a little M*MA, a little bit of Adderall, one sniff of c*ke, and then two shots for your inhibition.' He detailed all the drugs he needs for the best fight. And, this is his Twitter! I'm not leaking s**t, this is what he said."

Sneako has had quite a wild career. He recently shifted towards a more right-wing political commentary after becoming associated with the likes of Andrew Tate and white supremacist Nicholas Fuentes in the last couple of years.

Recently, a part of the streaming industry, including him and Adin Ross, has become inexorably linked with Andrew Tate. Readers might be interested in Adin and Tate's close friendship, which introduced the alleged s*x trafficker to Twitch.