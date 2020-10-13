AORUS teams up with Mortal on building ultimate PUBG Intel AORUS Airdrop PC

AORUS is proud to reveal a collaboration with Soul.Mortal and Havok Nation. AORUS teamed up with Havok Nation to build a custom Gaming Machine for one of India’s top streamers, Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur. The custom build is inspired by the airdrop that is prevalent in the popular game PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds and its mobile version, a game that Mortal has championed and one that remains close to his heart.

Mortal has always prioritized the experience his fans have on his streams and this INTEL x AORUS custom build will aid him in this endeavor.

Mortal’s machine is based on a Z490 AORUS MASTER Motherboard that promises high performance with an Intel chipset that will allow Mortal’s streams to soar to new heights. The PC comes equipped with a 10th generation Intel Processor and the i9-10900K will help him multitask better than ever. The GIGABYTE RTX 2080 8G Super Gaming OC ensures Mortal never has to ponder on toning down the Graphics of even the most demanding of Games and ensure an optimum viewer experience on his streams.

The video encapsulates the entire behind the scenes of the custom build and entails how the airdrop was brought into existence including a glimpse of Mortal’s streaming haven and his first reaction to the custom build.

“We are delighted to partner with Mortal on the INTEL Z490 AORUS project to reflect on the high-end gaming needs not only for streamers and gamers but also for content creators. The INTEL Z490 AORUS PC is here to deliver the best gaming performance and help users excel in games. We are ready to execute more exciting projects in the upcoming months in India and would like to extend our thanks to Havok Nation for making this happen” said Kate Hung, South Asia Marketing Manager of GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO, LTD

“It was a pleasant surprise to see such a realistic PUBG Air Drop PC. I have always wanted one and am happy with the outcome of this mod project. I am even more excited to try out some high-end PC game titles” – Naman”. - Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur

“Its been a pleasure working with GIGABYTE and Intel on this project. I really apricate that GIGABYTE has taken a huge step in supporting modding community and are planning to do more such projects to promote their campaign ‘Upgrade With AORUS’. We have given it all for this project. A special Air drop for a special gamer/streamer. Really glad that Mortal liked our work!” – Pramod Hambir, Havok Nation

Mortal’s Intel AORUS PC Full Spec