AP Bren wins MPL Philippines Season 12, top two teams qualify for M5 MLBB World Championship 

AP Bren conquered the MPL Philippines Season 12 title after showcasing phenomenal performances throughout the MLBB event. The club has been awarded a total cash prize of around $43K for their magnificent run in the contest. Season 12 began on September 8 and concluded on October 29, with the two best performers getting a slot in the upcoming M5 World Championship.

Bren outplayed Blacklist International in the Grand Finals of the MPL S12. The competition between the two was expected to be fierce, but the organization was able to achieve unilateral dominance. However, both the Filipino clubs have been given a spot in the M5 World Championship, starting on December 2, 2023.

MPL Philippines Season 12 overview and results

A total of eight squads battled in the regular season in a Double Round-Robin format, with each match being hosted in Bo3. ECHO, the reigning world champion, emerged as the star performer in the initial phase. They played outstandingly well, winning 11 out of 14 matches. KarlTzy from their squad delivered an exceptional performance there.

Bren was the second best team in the Regular Season, as they lost half of their matches. Blacklist International claimed the third rank. RSG, ONIC, and Omega had a mediocre showing, but they still managed to enter the Playoffs. Minana Evos and TNC Pro Team were the bottom two squads and could not make it to the subsequent stage.

Playoffs results

Blacklist kicked off the second stage with a bang, beating ONIC and ECHO in consecutive matches. Meanwhile, they then stumbled against Bren in the UB Finals and lost the battle with a score line of 0 - 3. The side eliminated ECHO in the Losers Bracket to advance to the Grand Finals.

On the other hand, Bren reached the Grand Finals in good shape and maintained their dominance. The roster then defeated Blacklist to grab the MPL trophy.

FlapTzy from Bren earned the Final MVP award for his amazing performance, while Matt from Omega achieved the Best Rookie award. Tictac (ECHO) was awarded the title of Best Coach.

Bren, the M2 champions, and Blacklist International, the M3 champions, will represent the Philippines in the M5 World Championship. ECHO, the M4 winner, witnessed a significant decline in their performance during the MPL S12 Playoffs, causing them to miss out on claiming a spot at the upcoming Championship.