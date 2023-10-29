ECHO Esports fails to qualify for M5 MLBB World Championship 

ECHO Esports, the current MLBB world champions, suffered a major setback by failing to qualify for the upcoming M5 Championship. The squad was knocked out by Blacklist International in the Lower Bracket Finals of the MPL Philippines Season 12. While the Filipino club looked great during this event's regular season, they appeared to be struggling since their first game of the playoffs.

MPL Philippines S12 had two slots for the M5 World Championship. The top performers AP. Bren and Blacklist International have registered a spot in the upcoming prestigious MLBB competition. ECHO came third in the overall rankings.

The M5 World Championship is all set to be played from December 2 to December 17, 2023, featuring a huge cash prize pool of $900K. This year, Moonton has included the Wildcard Phase, which has two slots for the main event. A total of 16 MLBB teams from around the world will play in the flagship tournament.

ECHO Esports' performance in MLBB MPL PH Season 12

ECHO Esports showcased a thumping start to this edition as they managed to clinch 11 out of their 14 matches during the Regular Season. Evos, RSG, and Bren were the only three teams that defeated ECHO in the initial phase. However, the club had ranked first in the overall standings with 30 points and advanced directly to the semifinals.

ECHO's momentum was completely lost in their opening playoff game against Blacklist International.

They lost the UB Semifinal game with a score of 1-3 and fell into the losers' bracket. However, they redeemed themselves by defeating RSG in their next battle, securing a spot in the lower bracket finals.

ECHO yet again found themselves against Blacklist International, who were pushed to the lower bracket after losing to Bren in the upper bracket finals. The squad was once again unable to defeat them on a crucial stage, resulting in their elimination from the MPL PH Season 12. With this defeat, the reigning world champion failed to earn a seat in the M5 Championship.

On the other side, Bren and Blacklist fought in the MPL Grand Finale, with the former clinching the title in dominant fashion. However, both MLBB clubs booked their tickets for the M5 Championship.

In the previous edition of the tournament, ECHO Esports had demonstrated an emphatic performance and dominated many matches there. Interestingly, they had outplayed Blacklist to become the world champions. The team also conquered the MPL Season 11 in May 2023 but unfortunately faltered in this crucial S12 edition.