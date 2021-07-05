Apex Legends' hacking situation gets worse as playlists get hacked to read "Save Titanfall"

While most games had their Fourth of July celebrations in place, Apex Legends couldn't get its boots on the ground as it was targeted by hackers again. Seemingly unable to catch a break, Apex Legends was hacked earlier yesterday by players who apparently want Respawn Entertainment to "Save Titanfall" as that game too has fallen to cheaters and DDoSers.

Also read: Tanabata in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about the upcoming Japanese festival event

Apex Legends gets overrun with "Save Titanfall" messages, players left unable to queue

The message left by hackers all over Apex Legends (Image via alphaintel, Twitter)

Just weeks after the #SaveApexRanked movement, more headaches surfaced for developer Respawn Entertainment as hackers managed to gain control of server-side messages in Apex Legends and plaster the message Save Titanfall all over the game.

The hackers had a simple message, "TF1 is being attacked, so is Apex," while urging people to visit a "savetitanfall" website that claims, "Respawn is willingly pretending that they do not know about the situation.”

The hack was first spotted on the console before spreading to PC users as well. The hackers managed to lock everyone out of matchmaking until Respawn released a fix within the day.

The incident serves as a deplorable reminder of the state of security in Apex Legends. Just last week, professional Apex Legends player NRG Sweet took to Twitter to voice his concerns. After facing months of DDoS attacks, blatant hackers, and aimbotters, the community is at a melting point where every new setback forces them to walk away from a game they love.

While Respawn Entertainment is trying their best to not just keep the game fair and clean for everyone, they are split between security and developing new content, with security falling far behind what's acceptable.

Things have been looking bleak for Apex Legends fans following a scuffed launch for the latest season where players haven't been able to get into the lobby for days and the numerous DDoS attacks plaguing the game.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 to release only three Inazuma islands instead of six, limiting Sakura tree to level 20, according to leaks.

Edited by Srijan Sen