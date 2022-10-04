Apex Legends Mobile Aftershow Patch Notes: Solo mode, new events, map updates, and more 

The Aftershow patch in Apex Legends Mobile is all set to launch on October 5 (0.00 UTC), with multiple changes having been introduced in this update. A number of in-game events have also been added to the title, including Take Back, Battle Pass Boost, and Pro Mode.

The Aftershow Battle Pass will have some awesome cosmetics, weapons, and character skins, and while shorter than previous Battle Passes, it still offers fabulous rewards. Players can unlock it with the in-game currency 299 Syndicate Gold, which costs around $3.

Apex Legends Mobile Aftershow Battle Pass (image via Electronic Arts)

Apex Legends Mobile Aftershow updates

Solo Battle Royale Mode

The mobile version hasn't had a Solo Battle Royale mode since the game launched in May 2022, meaning players needed another teammate to play in matches. Now that the publisher has added a solo mode to the game, players will be able to compete without any teammates.

Apex Legends Mobile @PlayApexMobile



🎟️ Aftershow Battle Pass

New Seasonal Events

🗺️ Map & Ranked Updates



Aftershow arrives tomorrow, Oct 4, at 5pm PT/Oct 5 0:00 UTC. See you then! Check out the full Aftershow patch notes here: bit.ly/3LZ8kg9 🎟️ Aftershow Battle PassNew Seasonal Events🗺️ Map & Ranked UpdatesAftershow arrives tomorrow, Oct 4, at 5pm PT/Oct 5 0:00 UTC. See you then! Check out the full Aftershow patch notes here: bit.ly/3LZ8kg9🎟️ Aftershow Battle Pass 🎉 New Seasonal Events🗺️ Map & Ranked UpdatesAftershow arrives tomorrow, Oct 4, at 5pm PT/Oct 5 0:00 UTC. See you then!

Aftershow Seasonal in-game events

Payers can earn certain rewards by completing limited events over a certain period of time.

Take Back - October 8 to 18

After completing the event between October 8 and 18, you can unlock Fade, the first exclusive character for the mobile version.

Battle Pass Boost - October 8 to 10 and October 15 to 17

To advance the Battle Pass XP, there will be additional missions during the date mentioned above.

7 Day Log In Streak - October 14 to 21

Players who log in every day from October 14 to 21, will get more rewards and an Epic Loba Skin, which should be accessible at the beginning of the Champions Season.

Pro Mode - October 11 and 12

There will be additional Seasonal Currency and extra rewards that can be grabbed from special missions.

Sniper Showcase - October 5 to 11

After completing the sniper mission during this period, you will receive special rewards and the Saltwater Sentinel Skin.

Map updates in Apex Legends Mobile

Starting October 12, the developers will make a few minor changes to Kings Canyon. At this time, they will remove the Encore Jalore and Pythas Theater from the map at this time. However, you can grab Seasonal Currency from the supply bins across the map.

Kings Canyon map of Apex Legends Mobile (Image via Electronic Arts)

Ranked Protection Card Event Schedule:

October 8 to 10

October 15 to 17

Each day during this period, there will be ranked events. You can log in to earn a Ranked Level Protector and complete two ranked matches to get a Ranked Point Protector.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far