All of Fade's abilities in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile has finally arrived with a brand new platform-exclusive character known as Fade.

Somewhat similar to Wraith, Fade is considered a "Phasing Punisher" in Apex Legends Mobile.

Like all legends, Fade possesses a passive ability, a tactical ability, and an ultimate ability. His moveset prioritizes mobility, confuses his opponents and creates difficult situations for enemies.

This makes him somewhat comparable to the likes of Wraith and Mirage, highly mobile legends capable of controlling the flow of battle and taking their opponents unaware.

Be that as it may, Fade still has abilities unique enough to separate him from his counterparts, and it's worth looking into these abilities for future reference.

Apex Legends Mobile: Breaking down Fade's abilities

Fade prioritizes high movement and slowing others down (Image via Electronic Arts)

Fade possesses a grand total of three abilities in Apex Legends Mobile: Slipstream, Flash Back, and Phase Chamber.

Slipstream is his passive ability, Flash Back is his tactical ability, and Phase Chamber is his ultimate.

Since knowing how these abilities work is key to playing Fade well, let's break down each ability as well as its effects and cooldowns.

Passive: Slipstream

Slipstream activates at the end of a slide. This move provides a movement and speed boost for Fade. It cools down in a short 10 seconds, meaning Fade can slide at high speeds with frequency.

This allows him to close the distance towards enemies, slide in to help teammates or bail out of a firefight when things get too hot.

Tactical: Flash Back

Once activated, Fade enters a phase, rewinding his movements and returning to a previous position. While in this phase, much like Wraith, Fade cannot be harmed until he exits.

Flash Back has a cooldown of 20 seconds and is excellent for escape tactics and appearing behind enemies that may be pursuing Fade in order to secure a quick kill. It also serves very well as a confusion tactic, allowing enemies in Apex Legends Mobile to spot Fade before he disappears out of sight.

Ultimate: Phase Chamber

Phase Chamber is Fade's ultimate ability in Apex Legends Mobile. Once activated, Fade deploys a chamber made of void energy onto the battlefield. Any legends in the range of the void will be pulled into it.

Legends inside the chamber are incapable of both taking damage or dealing damage until they escape or the chamber dissipates. This effect includes both enemies and teammates, so Fade players will want to be tactical with it.

Phase Chamber takes 90 seconds to cool down. It performs well as a means of escape or to render crowd control to a group while a player's team focuses on taking down targets outside of the chamber.

It can also allow for a brief reprieve for Fade and his allies to reposition and prepare a response to opponents caught within the chamber when they emerge.

