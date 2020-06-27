Apex Legends Mobile release date and what to expect

EA have confirmed the release date of Apex Legends' mobile version, much to the delight of fans.

When the game will be launched; who is developing the game; and what can be expected are all summarised in this post.

Apex Legends poster (Picture credit: ea.com)

After the huge success of Apex Legends on PC, Xbox and PS4, Electronic Arts has decided to launch the game on Mobile devices as well. This battle royale game will compete against Fortnite, PUBG Mobile and Call Of Duty Mobile.

Apex Legends is a faster-paced game than the other battle royale games, which is what gave it such huge success on other platforms. People loved the game, seeing which EA decided to launch Apex Legends on smartphones as well.

Games like PUBG Mobile and Call Of Duty already have a huge share of the mobile gaming community, so bringing up Apex Legends was a huge debate in itself.

When is the expected launch of Apex Legends?

The soft launch of Apex Legends is expected to be by the end of this year. We might get more information from Tencent Games at their 27th June Annual Games Conference Spark More event. The CEO of EA had earlier broken the silence on bringing Apex Legends to mobile, saying:

Who is developing Apex Legends mobile version for EA?

Tencent is developing the mobile version of Apex Legends. The company has also developed PUBG Mobile and Call Of Duty Mobile, so we can expect good graphics gameplay from the team here as well.

What can be expected in the soft launch of Apex Legends?

The soft launch is scheduled by the end of 2020. This was teased by the official account of Apex Legends:

Coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/nac6dtXTkK — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 18, 2020

We can expect two or three legends in the game, and two maps. The other maps such as the 'World's Edge' will most probably be seen in the second or the third seasons of the game. The other legends will also be released in the later updates, to keep the players interested in the Apex Legends.

This is great news for the mobile-gaming community, which is currently dominated by three battle royale games. So, another option in the form of a faster-paced game is always welcome.