Apex Legends Mobile Underworld Patch Notes: New legend Revenant, Battle Pass, events, and more

Apex Legends Mobile's new patch, Underworld, kicks off today at 5 pm PST. It offers a new Legend Revenant, several events, a new Battle Pass, and several new features. Apart from this, the patch notes introduce store vault updates, in which they have added six internal cosmetic rewards.

The publisher posted a 53-second-long trailer for the Underworld launch on their social media pages, showing off Revenant's gameplay and upcoming updates in the patch.

Apex Legends Mobile: New Legend Revenant abilities

The new character was first introduced in the PC version of the title, with almost the same abilities coming to the mobile version. Revenant is a male character and possesses three abilities: Stalker, Silence, and Death Totem.

1) Passive - Stalker

This ability allows Revenant to crouch-walk faster, and scale higher walls compared to other legends.

2) Tactical Ability - Silence

He can throw devices at enemies and disable their abilities for a short period of time (around 15 seconds). Additionally, the device also deals minor damage.

3) Ultimate Ability - Death Totem

You can use a totem to protect yourself from death for 30 seconds.

Legend Perks:

Revenant provides nine unlockable perks that enable users to customize their abilities. However, you can only use three perks at a time.

Death Stalker - crouch-walk speed increases

Nightmare Fuel - climbing reloads your weapons.

Creeping Dread - allows Revenant to climb with horizontal control.

No Rest For The Wicked - Death Totem grants Stalker to allies.

Fear Paralysis - Enemies hit by Silence will also be slowed.

Zombie Siphon - while under the effect of Death Totem, knocking enemies restores HP.

Battle Adaptation - using your finisher adds 100 points to your EVO Shield.

Deadly Momentum - using your finisher reduces your Ultimates Cooldown by 30%

Interrogator - using your Finisher Reveals the location of your target’s squad on the mini map.

Battle Pass

The Premium-Level Battle-Pass offers a new Ash skin and other cosmetic items, as shown in the picture below.

Premium Level Underworld Battle Pass (Image via Apex Legends Mobile)

Apex Legends Mobile has included a few limited-time modes including Nightmare Begins, Airdrop Escalation, and Second Shot. Apart from these, the New Year's Kick-Off event starts today and will run until the new year. The World's Edge map, too, returns to the game with this update.

Electronic Arts launched the mobile version of Apex Legends in May this year and since then, the publisher has been doing its best to increase its player base.

