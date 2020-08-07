Apex Legends Season 6: New Indian character revealed 

Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune's Favour is winding down to a close, and it has been quite a successful season for Respawn Entertainment. The updated King's Canyon has become a fan-favourite, and the new additions to the map have been received quite well by the fans.

The newest addition to the roster of Apex Legends was Loba, and her story and quest formed the majority of Season 5's narrative. While the character isn't that popular amongst the players, Loba ranks somewhere in the B-tier of Apex Legends.

However, Respawn has proved that they have a clear goal and vision for Apex Legends moving forward. The trailer for Season 6: Boosted dropped last night, and revealed a character of Indian origin: Rampart.

New Indian character to be introduced in Apex Legends

The roster of Apex Legends is filled with diverse characters and ones from all across the globe. The newest character revealed in the Season 6 trailer: Rampart, looks to be a formidable Legend, and one that might have a high pick-rate.

Expert modder Rampart is joining the Games in Season 6. Ready to dance? 😏



Get acquainted with Rampart and Sheila when Season 6 launches on August 18 along with a new weapon, a new Crafting system, and more! 👇https://t.co/dhUTalrsfp pic.twitter.com/XAfcX5FWFy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 6, 2020

Dataminers have been at it once again and managed to dig up the Legend's probable Passive, Tactical and Ultimate abilities:

Tactical

Amped Cover: Build cover with an upper barrier that blocks incoming shots and boosts the damage of outgoing shots.

Rampart has three passive abilities. She either has one of them, and the others are scrapped, or they could all be combined into one passive ability (similar to how Lifeline's original passive was composed of three different skills).

Gunner: Boost to light machine gun (LMG) mag capacity and reload rate.

Boost to light machine gun (LMG) mag capacity and reload rate. Fixer: Swapping to melee allows you to repair any friendly structures.

Swapping to melee allows you to repair any friendly structures. Cover Fire: Firing from cover overcharges your gun damage.

Ultimate

Emplaced MHG: Place a mounted machine gun that anyone can use. High ammo capacity, long reload time. It also requires heavy ammo.

In the Season 6 trailer of Apex Legends, Rampart refers to her mounted machine gun as "Shiela". From what players have been able to determine so far, the expert modder-mechanic, Rampart is going to be a viral legend and an especially popular pick for Indian players.