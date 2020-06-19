Apex Legends Update: Cross-Platform, release on Switch, new game mode, and more

Apex Legends' Season 5 is underway, and Respawn Entertainment is introducing several new changes to the game's meta.

New Ability for Lifeline, a new Town Takeover, and Cross-Platform Play have been announced at the EA Play Live Event.

Apex Legends Season 5

The EA Play Live event concluded last night with some huge announcements for upcoming and previous EA titles, including Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is set in the same universe as Titanfall, and also developed by Respawn Entertainment. The game is free-to-play on consoles as well as PC, and EA just announced cross-platform for the exciting Battle Royale.

Fans have been demanding cross-platform play ever since the launch of the game, but Respawn Entertainment had been relatively quiet on that front. The game has also been announced for Nintendo Switch.

Apex Legends: New update brings new items, Heirlooms and LifelineTactical

New Passive Ability for Lifeline

Lifeline was a popular legend during the first few seasons of Apex Legends but saw her being outclassed by other Legends like Gibraltar with similar abilities.

But now, it looks like Lifeline is seeing a revamp of her Passive ability, using her Health Drone to revive downed teammates.

This will significantly impact the meta in Apex Legends and make Lifeline a popular pick for players once again.

New Mirage Heirloom

Mirage has finally been given an Heirloom, and it is one that suits his character perfectly. A gold statue of himself.

Mirage was given a massive revamp of his entire kit, and has seen the Legend rank up the Tier List significantly since.

Heirlooms are special items that are unique to every legend. For example, Wraith has her Kunai knives, Pathfinder has boxing gloves. These can be bought from the Apex Legends Store. However, they do not serve any gameplay benefits, and are purely cosmetic.

Armed and Dangerous Returns to Apex Legends

Armed and Dangerous was a brilliant addition to the game during Wraith's Voidwalker event. This game mode allows players to use only Sniper Rifles and Shotguns.

Evo Shields are available to the players as the only shield type in the game. This might eventually be transferred to the main Battle Royale mode if its received positively in the game.

New Town Takeover

New Town Takeover: Crypto's Map Room

Every new Season of the Apex Legends features a new Town Takeover. Legends like Bloodhound, Octane, Mirage and Wraith have their special Town Takeover.

Crypto is a Legend with very low pick-rates among players, perhaps this Town Takeover will encourage more players to pick Crypto.

As to what purpose this Town Takeover will serve is still to be discovered, players are excited to drop into Kings Canyon as Crypto.