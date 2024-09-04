Are NBA 2K25 servers down? Current status and best ways to check

With the highly anticipated launch of NBA 2K25 arriving, gamers around the globe have been eager to experience the brand-new basketball simulation title. However, there have been certain issues with the servers that have hindered their experience on the virtual court, with many complaining about their inability to play online.

Such issues often plague newly released online multiplayer games like EA FC and Madden, and NBA 2K25 is no different. Fans recently took to social media to voice their opinions about these inconsistent servers, leaving many searching for the most reliable way to check server status for the fan-favorite title.

NBA 2K25 servers have been inconsistent on launch

@2KIntel on X, one of the most popular pages for news related to the NBA 2K franchise, recently posted about the servers being down for those trying to enjoy the early access stage of the game. According to their opinion, this is a recurring issue every year, with servers struggling to handle traffic on launch day, and the problem has returned in NBA 2K25 as well.

That said, since these server outages initially troubled fans around the globe, the online services have seemingly resumed, with some claiming that they are now back on the game and can access online modes. However, most are still struggling to connect to the servers and get disconnected once they do manage to do so.

In such a situation, gamers have resorted to trying different methods to see what works. While some are disabling their crossplay compatibility features, others are testing the internet connection on their consoles and hoping for the best.

This site is the best way to monitor the servers (Image via 2K Games)

The most reliable way to check for server status is via the official site itself, which has a dedicated game status section to provide live details regarding the NBA 2K25 servers. This section also allows users to submit the error code of the issues they are experiencing to allow the developers to keep track of the various problems.

