"Are you sure you aren't cooking crack?" ExtraEmily gets called out in a restaurant parking lot for cooking steak

In one of the more bizarre moments on Emily “ExtraEmily”’s Twitch stream, the popular content creator sat in a public parking lot, making steak. The streamer said it was part of a challenge to a woman who accused her of making crack in a public setting. In a comical moment, the streamer repeatedly insisted she was not making any drug but simply performing a challenge for social media.

This discussion took place with a woman who drove up to the streamer and confronted her about her actions. Even after explaining, the woman who drove by in her car didn’t really believe this and incredulously asked one more time if ExtraEmily was making crack cocaine in a public parking lot:

“Are you sure you aren’t cooking crack?”

ExtraEmily cooks steak in public parking lot, gets asked if she’s making drugs

(Clip begins at 2:57:06)

ExtraEmily is not a streamer who shies away from doing bizarre things on her channel to entertain others - even if it gets her banned, like when she drove while using her phone. In her most recent Twitch stream, she sat behind an Outback Steakhouse, sitting in the parking lot and cooking steak. Then, she’d get a passerby to do a taste test, comparing her steak to theirs.

That said, a few hours into the stream, a woman drove up to the popular OTK content creator and insisted she move along. According to the woman, it looked like ExtraEmily was cooking crack cocaine in a public setting:

“Ma’am? This is a family establishment, you are not allowed to cook crack in the parking lot.”

This made her chat howl with laughter, typing “CAUGHT” or “LMFAOOOOO” in response to the woman accusing Emily of making illegal drugs in the parking lot of an Outback Steakhouse. The streamer would insist this isn’t the case and that she’s cooking steaks. Emily would explain to the stranger that she’s making Ribeye:

“So, I made some Ribeye, and I’m doing like a YouTube challenge, where it’s my steak versus the Outback steak. It’s not crack! Don’t worry!”

The streamer’s chat continued to laugh at the comical moment, as the stranger, who continued to yell from her car window, wanted to make 100% sure that ExtraEmily wasn’t cooking up any drugs in the Outback Steakhouse parking lot:

“Are you sure you aren’t cooking crack?”

Emily continued to explain that it was for social media content and would point down at the steaks, both of which sat on plates and cutting boards, in an empty parking space of the restaurant.

Thankfully, it had a wholesome ending after Emily apologized again for making the woman uncomfortable. Before driving off, the stranger said, “You go, girl!” and left the OTK content creator to resume her challenge.

Social media reacts to ExtraEmily’s YouTube challenge

Comment byu/sscreric from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

The top comment summed up the entire exchange perfectly well. It was amazing that someone cooking a steak in a parking lot was somehow less believable than cooking drugs outside of a public restaurant.

The stranger's interference was a comical moment for many (Image via Reddit)

Other netizens found the woman’s final insistence, “Are you sure it’s not crack?” to be a hilarious statement. Some would focus on the woman sounding disappointed as if she wanted to find a problem she could solve, and instead, the stranger found ExtraEmily cooking steak.

Comment byu/sscreric from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/sscreric from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/sscreric from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/sscreric from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Many found themselves impressed with Emily’s bravery in the face of doing incredibly embarrassing. Some would state it was too much for them to watch, as it triggered their social anxiety, but quite a few Redditors were impressed with her ability to commit to content like this.

It’s not the first time ExtraEmily has done something dangerous or embarrassing in a public setting. Many criticized her for streaming a “run-a-thon” in the middle of a busy road.