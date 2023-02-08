Arena Breakout Global Closed Beta: Countries, date, how to pre-register, new map, and more

Arena Breakout, a tactical FPS mobile game from Tencent's Morefun Studio, announced its Global Closed-Beta testing for Android devices. The process will begin on February 17.

The company will announce a specific date for iOS devices at a later time. However, the pre-registration process for its testing on both operating systems is now open. The title was released in China in August 2021 and has hosted several esports contests.

The beta will feature a brand new map, along with multi-language support on both Android and iOS.

Sign up for the beta here: arenabreakout.com

The studio also revealed that fans would have the opportunity to enjoy the new map during its Beta testing. It will also be available in multiple languages. The game will initially open its testing in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, the US, and the UK. However, users from Japan, Indonesia, and Brazil must wait until March 9.

How to pre-register for Global Beta testing of Arena Breakout

Players can follow the steps listed below to pre-register for Global Beta testing:

Click on the link mentioned above in the embedded tweet The main website will open, asking you to fill in your Email ID, as shown in the picture below. After filling in your Email, press sign up. A new interface will pop up Choose your mobile operating system (iOS or Android) and select your country/region After reading its privacy policy, click on both the brackets and then press submit

Having succeeded in China, the publisher is now preparing for the global market. The game offers several unique features and weapons. Players must use a brilliant strategy to face the challenges and defeat their opponents. The upcoming map has been named Armory.

The previous testing was held in November last year, featuring three maps: Farm, Valley, and Northridge. The publisher has also uploaded numerous guide videos to the official YouTube channel.

Arena Breakout consists of multiple in-game items such as food (Energy Bar, Canned Dace), drinks (Taurine, Mountain Spring), meds, and more. You can customize your guns as the game has more than 700 firearms attachments. Only those who complete the given challenge will win the game.

Arena Breakout boasts many unique weapons (Image via YouTube/Arena Breakout )

Inspired by Escape from Tarkov, the FPS game will be officially released later this year on the App Store and Google Play store. Due to its distinct gameplay, fans are ecstatic to experience the title on their smartphones.

Following EA's plans to shut down Apex Legends Mobile, Arena Breakout will hope to meet the users' expectations. The publisher will surely look to grab that opportunity and create a good fanbase.

