Arena of Valor International Championship 2023: Winners, prize pool distribution, results, and more

The Arena of Valor International Championship 2023 came to a close after a month of intense action involving 12 teams. Talon Esports from Thailand lifted the crown and bagged the huge cash prize of $200K. The team's side laner, Erez, was the MVP of the Grand Finals for his astonishing performance against Valencia CF.

The Arena of Valor International Championship 2023, held in Vietnam, kicked off on November 30, 2023, and ran until December 24, 2023. Its prize pool was $500K and took place in two stages.

This article covers more details about the Arena of Valor International Championship 2023.

Prize pool distribution of Arena of Valor International Championship 2023

Talon Esports - $200K Valencia CF eSports - $100K Flash Wolves - $70K Hong Kong Attitude - $30K Bikertopia Esports - $20K Bacon Time - $20K Deep Cross Gaming - $13K B Esports × Hydra - $13K V Gaming - $3K Saigon Phantom - $3K GG Live - $3K Mahadewa - $3K

Overview

These teams were seeded into two groups for the initial stage. The top four performers from each group claimed their spots in the next stage.

Deep Cross Gaming emerged as the star team in Group A with five wins and one loss. B Esports, Bikertopia, and Hong Kong Attitude were the other clubs that made it to the Playoffs. V Gaming, winners of the 2022 edition, and GG Live were the bottom two teams that were eliminated from the championship.

In Group B, Talon Esports was the top performer after winning all their five battles. Valencia, Flash, and Bacon Time were second, third, and fourth, respectively. Saigon and Magadewa were in the last two spots.

Playoffs results of Arena of Valor Championship

Talon Esports defeated Bacon Time in the first encounter of the Playoffs and moved to the Semifinals. The Thai squad then outplayed Bikertopia Esports, who were the 2022 World Championship runners-up. They hammered Venencia CF in the UB Finals and reached the Bo7 Grand Finals.

Venecia CF fell to the LB Finals of the Championship. The side made a quick comeback, outclassed Flash Wolves from Taiwan, and again met Talon Esports in the next ultimate battle.

In the Grand Finals, Venecia CF looked impressive in the first two rounds but soon lost momentum. Talon Esports conquered four consecutive rounds and sealed the Arena of Valor World Championship 2023 title.