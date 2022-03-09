“What am I eating for dinner?”: Aris answers a viewers question in the most awkward and hilarious way

Aris “AvoidingThePuddle” continues his journey of exploring the vast area of The Lands Between present in the game Elden Ring. The hype regarding the game does not seem to stop as content creators and influencers on the platform continue to play and finish the game after weeks of its release.

As he played the game where he was going against a massive black gargoyle, the streamer received a rather random message from the viewer. Getting distracted in-game and dying to the massive boss, the streamer reiterated the viewer’s message by saying:

“What am I eating for dinner?!”

Aris hilariously dies to Black Blade Kindred and answers a viewer's intriguing question

VOD for the clip starts at 04:52:18

Aris had been streaming for around four hours, where he continued to play the highly acclaimed FromSoftware title, Elden Ring. He struggled to get past one of the optional field bosses in a Black Blade Kindred game, a colossal black gargoyle that guards the Bestial Sanctum present in the game.

He dedicated the entirety of his stream to defeating this boss, where he kept on dying again and again in-game. As he continued to progress in-game and spoke with his viewers present in the Twitch chat, Aris mentioned:

“Yeah, its dinner time, I know, but… tck. I know. I have plenty of time to eat when I am dead!”

Following the statement, he initiated the boss fight and as expected, the streamer died in-game. Dying after chucking away one-fourth of the health bar, Aris loudly exclaimed:

“No! Yes, okay. Damage. Better than… ow! NO! What am I eating for dinner? I don't know. Maybe some… F**K!”

The hilarious response to the viewer’s question was followed by a raspberry that the streamer blew out of frustration at the challenging boss. He continued to rage by saying:

“It’s okay. Don't worry about that! Everybody doing good? Everybody doing great?”

Following this, he continued on his quest to defeat this particular boss. The streamer was unsuccessful in defeating the boss after six and a half hours.

Fans react to Aris dying and raging playing Elden Ring

Fans and viewers in the streamer's Twitch chat had a delightful time watching the streamer failing to beat one singular boss. Watching his frustration and anger reach peak levels, almost every viewer on his channel laughed at him.

Fans reacting to the streaming losing it as he plays the game (Images via AvoidingThePuddle/Twitch Chat)

Avoiding ThePuddle, or ATP, is a world champion competing globally for Soul Calibur II. The streamer plans to kill Black Blade Kindred in the upcoming stream. Being a hardcore Soulsborne fan, he will continue his journey to beat the game and to become the Elden Lord.

Edited by Srijan Sen