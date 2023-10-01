Arknights Contingency Contract Season 12 brings Operational Base Point, decor items, and more

The arrival of Contingency Contract Season 12: Operational Base Point ushers in an exciting new chapter in the ever-changing universe of Arknights. As experienced Doctors go on this next adventure, they are greeted with gameplay similar to the hardships seen in Chapter 7, "The Birth of Tragedy." The permanent stage, "Nameless Sanctuary," awaits, posing a considerable threat from tough foes such as the Reunion squad commander "Hateful Avenger" and the Sarkaz.

Influenced by the chosen tags, the shifting might of enemy forces provides a strategic twist to the gameplay in Arknights.

The Contingency Contract Season 12: Operation Base Point has recently been launched by Arknights

The volatile Originium Altar, an ever-present threat sending pulse waves to neighboring tiles, is introduced to the dynamic terrain of Operation Base Point in Arknights. This risky feature inflicts damage on both allied and hostile units, requiring Doctors to maneuver across unfamiliar terrain with caution and precision. The ability to maneuver tactically becomes critical in reducing potential injury and securing success against a formidable opponent.

Contingency Contract #12 offers an intriguing chance with an improved headhunting rate for certain 6-star operators—Irene, Lee, Dorothy, and Thorns—to those looking to boost their squad. Additionally, prized 5-star operators like Istina, Blacknight, Andreana, Flint, Quercus, and Nightmare are up for grabs. It's an opportunity for Doctors to vary their roster and improve their tactical abilities.

Aside from the battlefield, the event includes fresh store arrivals, luring Doctors with rare products. The furniture items "Base Point Pennant" and "Contingency Memories" add a unique touch to their base. Meanwhile, the EPOQUE series features Astesia's newest skin, "Fantastic Crafts," as well as a duplicate dress for Amiya, "Fresh Fastener." These limited-edition retail items give both aesthetic flair and a sense of exclusivity.

An Engraved Medal Set is available in the item shop to remember the Operation Base Point experience. This bundle, together with other resources like Elite Materials, LMD, Battle Records, Chips, and more, guarantees that Doctors are fully prepared for the difficulties that lie ahead.

The Arknights community excitedly awaits the tactical complexities of Contingency Contract Season 12 as the clock counts down from 10:00 on October 1 to 03:59 on October 15 (UTC-7). Operation Base Point challenges Doctors to establish their worth in the ever-expanding realm of mobile RPG greatness with strategic gameplay, powerful operators, and rare equipment.