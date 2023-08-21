Arknights is receiving a new update from its developer, Hypergryph, which will introduce a new story collection event. Titled A Death in Chunfen, players will get to include two new Operators in their roster during this period. Additionally, four costumes and an event-exclusive furniture set will be available for purchase at the store. Players can also obtain various rewards by completing multiple event stages.

The new story event will be available after the closed maintenance server on August 22, 2023, from 12:00 to 12:10 UTC -7. All players who log in and create a character before the maintenance will receive 200 Orundum as compensation. With that said, this article provides detailed information about Arknights’ latest story event.

All details about Arknights A Death in Chunfen story event

A Death in Chunfen Event will go live on August 22, 2023 in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Arknights A Death in Chunfen story event will be available after the maintenance and last until September 1 at 03:59 at UTC -7. The event-exclusive stages will be accessible from August 22 to August 29, 2023. To play this latest event, one must clear Chapter 1, stage 10.

A Death in Chunfen story acts as an epilogue for the Where Vernal Winds Will Never Blow story. It follows the story of Qiubai’s adventure, which starts after she helps a runaway boy whose hometown is at the brink of destruction due to a catastrophic drought, local discrimination, and corruption. Quibai’s journey starts from Yumen as she traverses from there to the northwestern Yanese village of Moushan.

Completion rewards include Wellbeing Charms, which are exchangeable via Yishan Temple. However, players need to keep in mind that clearing event stages of this RPG title in Annihilation and Extreme Mode will not reward Wellbeing Charms.

Yishan Temple Event

Yishan Temple will be open until September 1, 2023, where players can exchange well-being charms for various rewards. Notable prizes include the Melodic Portrayal outfit for Deepcolor Operator, Information Fragments, Elite Materials, and more.

New Limited-time Event: Trials for Navigator

Arknights Trial for Navigator event (Image via Hypergryph)

The second Trials for Navigator mode season will take place from August 31 until September 7, 2023. Players must clear Chapter 1, Stage 10, from the Main Storyline of this mobile gacha game to play this event. It includes several event stages that grant completion rewards. Players can also earn rewards by completing Trial Task and obtaining Trial EXP to increase their Path of Trial level.

Path of Trial will last until September 10, 2023, and rewards several items, including 0011 Series - Fragrance From the Branches for Blacknight, Headhunting Permit, Module Materials, LMD, and more.

New Operators

Springtide Snowfall banner for New Operators (Image via Hypergryph)

A new Headhunting banner, Springtide Snowfall, will debut after the maintenance until September 5, 2023. It will feature two new Arknights Operators:

6-Star Quibai

6-Star Operator Quibai in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Position: Melee

Melee Skills: Halting Feather, Holding Shadow, and Questioning Shadow

Halting Feather, Holding Shadow, and Questioning Shadow Role: DPS, Crowd-Control

DPS, Crowd-Control Trait: deals 80% of normal attack damage in ranged attacks

5-Star Wind Chimes

5-Star Operator in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Position: Melee

Melee Skills: Attack Up and Longing for Hoe

Attack Up and Longing for Hoe Role: DPS

DPS Trait: Attacks all blocked enemies

These Operators will be permanently available from other Headhunting banners after the event ends. Additionally, Hung will receive a boosted drop rate alongside new Operators during this free-to-play friendly gacha's event.

New Outfits

Vitafield Outfit Series in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

A new outfit series named the Vitafield (Camper) series & Epoque Collection will be available at the store until September 5, 2023. Notable outfits include the following:

Vitafield (Camper) Series Classics - Snowy Plains in Words for Pozemka

Vitafield (Camper) Series Classics - High Autumn for Proviso

Vitafield (camper) Series Classics - Campfire Cooking Smoke for Mousse

EPOQUE Sub-Brand (Passe) Series Selects - Under a Veil for Manticore

A re-run edition of the Tempest series outfit will also be available until September 5, 2023. The list includes Unfettered for Ceobe, Wild Flower of Street for Waai Fu, and more.

In addition to these exciting events, players can also purchase Yishan Temple furniture sets and Chunfen Chip packs until September 5 from the store. Lastly, Vigilo’s record restoration will be available from August 29.