Arknights announced a new side story titled Where Vernal Winds Will Never Blow Open as a part of its 3.5 Anniversary event. The developers went to its Official Twitter handle to announce this exciting news. It presents players with new Operators, outfits, a banner, and more. This new side story will begin on July 28 at 10:00 and concludes on August 18, 2023, at 03:59 (UTC -7).

Arknights is a free-to-play mobile gacha title where players control Operators acting as towers and engage in strategic combat. This latest side story addition marks this RPG title's fourth festival and twenty-ninth major event. This article provides detailed information about this upcoming side story event and all the new content it delivers.

What is Arknights' new side story event?

The Arknights side story event will start on July 28, 2023. (Image via Hyperglyph)

Arknights new side story event starts on July 28, 2023, at 10:00 UTC -7. Its event stages will run in two phases - Case Investigation, Onsite, and Criminal Pursuit, Offsite. While the former stage begins on July 28, the latter will start on August 4, 2023. They will conclude on August 11, 2023, at 03:59 UTC -7.

Unlocking this side story event requires clearing the tenth stage from the Arknights' Main Storyline. Players will obtain event-exclusive rewards for completing event stages and missions.

New Operators

The following new Arknights Operators will be available to obtain during the event period:

6-Star Chonguye: This character will be obtainable only from Limited Headhunting - Festival Banner.

This character will be obtainable only from Limited Headhunting - Festival Banner. 6-Star Lin: Lin Operator will also be available from the Limited Headhunting - Festival Banner.

Lin Operator will also be available from the Limited Headhunting - Festival Banner. 5-Star Firewhistle: Players can obtain this Operator from the Limited Headhunting -Festival Banner.

Players can obtain this Operator from the Limited Headhunting -Festival Banner. 5-Star Jieyun: This new 5-Star Operator will be available as a reward from the event Where vernal winds will never blow open.

New Events

New Operator Jieyun in Arknights. (Image via Hyperglyph)

Two playable missions will start on July 28 and end on August 8, 2023. Here is the completion reward for each mission in this RPG title:

Yuma Arena Board of Fame: Completing this mission will grant exclusive rewards, including 6-Star Jieyun, Pieces of Yumen Clinic Furniture, Module Materials, Newly-Distilled Liedaozi, and more

Completing this mission will grant exclusive rewards, including 6-Star Jieyun, Pieces of Yumen Clinic Furniture, Module Materials, Newly-Distilled Liedaozi, and more Sword Forge: During the event, players can exchange rewards for Newly-Distilled Liedaozi from the Sword Forge, such as Jeiyun's Token, Yumen Clinic Furniture pieces, and more.

New Banner: Solitude Universal

New Operator Firewhistle in Arknights. (Image via Hyperglyph)

This banner will go live from July 28 to August 11, 2023. The following Operators will receive a boosted drop rate during the period in this gacha game:

6-Star Chongyue

6-Star Lin

6-Star Nian

6-Star Dusk

6-Star Ling

5-Star Firewhistle

After the event, Operators Lin and Firewhistle will be permanently available on other Arknights Standard Headhunting banners.

Additionally, players will get one Winds of Millenia Unyielding Headhunting Permit for logging in during the period. It will provide ten rolls in Solitude Universal Banner. Players can claim the rolls from the Winds of Millenia Unyielding Headhunting event page.

The event will provide a daily free roll in the Solitude Universal banner. One must use the day's roll before it refreshes at 4:00 UTC-7 daily. The free roll will not accumulate if players will not use it.

2023 Lungmen Lucky Strips Event

Get a free daily Orundum by logging in daily during the event period. (Image via Hyperglyph)

For logging in daily during the event period, players will obtain two trials of Lungmen Lucky Strips. They contain a random amount of Orundum from 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, and 800. Upon picking two Lucky strips, the highest amount of Orundum selected will be the daily reward in this free-to-play title. Players will get one extra trial if the Orundum chosen from Lucky Strips amount to less than 400.

In addition to these exciting events, several new outfits will be available at the outfit store, including It Does Wash the Strings for Lin and more. Furthermore, re-run costumes such as Everything is a Miracle for Dusk, and more will also be available in the Arknights' in-app store.

Several event-themed supply packs will also be available from the in-app store. Additionally, from July 29 until August 19, 2023, players will be rewarded for logging daily in this tower defense title.