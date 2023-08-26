Armored Core 6 is the 5th biggest launch of 2023 so far, peaking at a concurrent Steam player count of 150k

Armored Core 6 has had an incredibly successful launch, and FromSoftwares’ latest title is now the fifth biggest launch of the year, sitting at an impressive concurrent player count of 150k in Steam alone. Additionally, the game is enjoying the second-biggest launch in FromSoft history and is sitting only behind Elden Ring at the moment.

However, it’s likely that the concurrent player count will increase over the weekend, and Armored Core 6 might then take the fourth spot on the biggest launch list.

This is indeed an incredible success for FromSoftware, especially considering how expansive the Armored Core franchise actually is. While it's one of their older IPs, the AC games were never able to overshadow the Souls games and only enjoyed a close-knit, dedicated community who loved min-maxing their robots.

Armored Core 6 is not just a love letter to lifelong AC fans, but it's also accessible enough for newer players to finally get introduced to the IP.

Armored Core 6 sees a massively successful launch

2023 has been an incredible year for gaming, with some of the biggest titles going head to head for this year's nominations at the Game of the Year awards. With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3, and the upcoming Starfield and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on the horizon, it will be quite hard to pick this year’s winners.

While Armored Core 6 may not be receiving the same mass adoration as Elden Ring did, the title has received near-perfect scores across the charts, and many in the community have stated that it will indeed be their game of the year.

With a 150k concurrent player peak on Steam, Armored Core 6 is sitting second to only Elden Ring in the FormSoftware lineup, which itself enjoyed a peak of 953k. AC6 is then followed by Dark Souls 3 (which peaked at 129k) and then Sekiro (at 125k).

This makes the latest tile the second most successful launch for the publishers, and it’s very likely that the concurrent player count will go up during the weekend.

It will be quite interesting to see this year’s nominations for Game of the Year and if Armored Core 6 has a chance to win it.