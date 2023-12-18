Armored Core 6 patch 1.05 adds ranked matches, new maps, and more

Developer FromSoftware is ready to ship out Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, with patch 1.05 being the latest. It will come out on December 19, 2023, according to a post from the game's official X page. Publisher Bandai Namco has announced that a bunch of major new features will be part of this update, including ranked PvP matchmaking, a ranked leaderboard, new PvP maps, brand-new AC parts for hardcore players to tinker around with, and personalized nameplates to bolster customization.

Whether or not this update is worth players' time who have beaten the game already, here are the details.

Armored Core 6 patch 1.05 introduces official ranked matchmaking plus new AC parts and maps

Here is an expanded version of the changes coming to AC6 in the 1.05 update:

Ranked online matchmaking for PvP

Ranked leaderboards where players can struggle for the top spot

New AC parts to invest in

New PVP maps to fight on

Personalized nameplates to bolster customization

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon already had online multiplayer where players could fight one another in custom load-outs. However, this is the first time ranked matchmaking has been introduced, lending a competitive appeal to the action game. Those who set the game down after beating its meaty campaign have enough reason to reinstall it after this patch goes live tomorrow, December 19, 2023.

The fight is not over yet (Image via FromSoftware)

That is not all. A bunch of new maps will also be added, lending further variety to the scenery as players' ACs battle to the death across the ground, sky, and everywhere in between.

New AC parts mean players have more customization options to toy around with, resulting in moe diverse builds. This could be a newcomer's first step towards dipping their toes into competitive PvP.

As for returning players, it remains to be seen how the current balancing on mech parts and weapons holds up in the ranked environment and what new ingenious builds gamers come up with.

Finally, personalized nameplates also allow players to help themselves stand out among their fellow and rival mercenaries in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. All of this should help further boost the game's player base in 2023 on top of its ongoing successes.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Read our review to see what sets it apart from the rest in its genre.