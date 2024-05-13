"As someone who is White and used that word myself" - HasanAbi defends Twitch streamer Frogan calling Ludwig a "cr*cker"

Political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" has weighed in on the recent controversy involving Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" and YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren. For context, on May 11, 2024, Frogan reacted to Ludwig's disclosure that he had donated $10,000 to a venture. While claiming it was "worthwhile," the Los Angeles-based personality said he would not pressure his audience to do the same.

Ludwig said:

"So, I personally donated $10k... because I think it is worthwhile. If you guys got some bread, I would recommend you donate. But I won't throw it on you. You know what I mean? 'No, thanks.' Some people are going to say that, you know what I mean?"

Frogan was seemingly unhappy with the YouTuber's comments and called him out by remarking:

"This is a cr*cker take. Cr*cker a** take! 'Hey, I know Arabs are dying. But, you know... not going to tell you to donate. Do whatever you want.'"

During a livestream earlier today, HasanAbi's attention was drawn to Twitch chatter "Lawlerskates," who expressed displeasure with Frogan's decision. They wrote:

"Two wrongs don't make a right. He was bad in trying to appeal to everyone and not take a real solid stance, but Frogan shouldn't have called him that."

In response, HasanAbi defended Frogan by saying:

"No, I don't give a s**t about, like, someone being called a cr*cker. Okay? As someone who is White and is, like, used that word myself, I think that people that are using that to be like, 'This is a racial slur against White people,' is like f**king ridiculous."

Timestamp: 01:19:15

"Morgan is Lebanese but also very White passing" - HasanAbi comments on Twitch streamer Frogan calling Ludwig a "cr*cker"

HasanAbi was an hour into his broadcast earlier today when he discussed the controversy involving Frogan and Ludwig. After defending the Twitch streamer's behavior against the YouTuber, the Turkish-American personality remarked:

"I mean, dude, Morgan is Lebanese but also, like, very White passing. Okay? It's just that when you put the hijab on, immediately no White person will ever consider them to be White, just when a lot of people find out my name is Hasan, and decide I'm no longer White. You know what I mean?"

According to Hasan, it was "silly" to be "mad" about the situation:

"It's just ridiculous! So ultimately, I think it's silly to be, like, super mad about that."

In addition to HasanAbi, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has addressed the controversy. He had the opposite reaction to Hasan, as he believed that Frogan should be suspended for her comments about Ludwig.