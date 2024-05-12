"She should get suspended for it" - Asmongold gives his take on Twitch streamer Frogan's controversial comment towards Ludwig

Prominent internet personality Zack "Asmongold" has commented on the new controversy involving Twitch streamer Frogan and "Ludwig" Ahgren. For context, during a recent livestream, Frogan reacted to Ludwig providing details about donating $10,000 to a venture.

He said:

"So, I personally donated $10k... because I think it is worthwhile. If you guys got some bread, I would recommend you donate. But I won't throw it on you. You know what I mean? 'No, thanks.' Some people are going to say that, you know what I mean? That's why it's the difference between, like, 'Hey, I've got to put my money where my mouth is.' But I don't need to put your money there. I don't need to enter a f**king debate about whether that's worthwhile."

Commenting on Ludwig's gesture, Twitch streamer Frogan remarked:

"This is a cracker take. Craker a** take! 'Hey, I know Arabs are dying. But, you know... not going to tell you to donate. Do whatever you want.'"

According to Asmongold, Frogan "should get suspended" for her comments. He elaborated:

"She's dumb. She's probably going to get suspended for this. She should get suspended for it. I don't understand, why would she do this. I met Frogan, she was nice. Why do you do this?"

"All this is going to do is make more people hate them" - Asmongold accuses Twitch streamer Frogan of being racist

After suggesting that Frogan should get banned on Twitch for her comments about Ludwig, Asmongold wondered what was her "end goal." The co-founder of One True King (OTK) then accused her of being racist.

He said:

"I don't understand how these people don't understand that all this is going to do is make more people hate them. Why do you do this? What is your end goal? Like, it's an emotional response? Yeah! And you're making everything worse. You're hurting the cause. You're being a racist. Like, where is the upside here?"

Timestamp: 00:34:10

Regarding Ludwig, Asmongold believed the YouTube streamer was "having his cake and eating it too." He explained:

"Now, I do think Ludwig is doing a little bit of the having, you know - have your cake and eat it too, where it's like, 'I don't want to be controversial but I'm going to donate the money.' So it's like, 'I don't want to raise the money publicly but I still want people to know that I donated the money.'"

In other news, on May 11, 2024, Ludwig became embroiled in a feud with Steven "Destiny," after the former's friend, Slime, made a series of tweets about the Kick streamer.