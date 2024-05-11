"Tries as hard as possible to appeal to the widest set of people" - Destiny feuds with Ludwig over comments made by latter's friend Slime

Kick streamer and political commentator Steven "Destiny" and YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren appear to be the latest creators in line to start a feud online. The beef took off after Anthony "Slime" (co-host of Ludwig's podcast The Yard) made a joke about Steven reading about the "Israel-Palestine" situation on Wikipedia. This started a back-and-forth between the two, with Steven stating:

"Are you okay, Ludwig’s Second Generic White Friend? You can always just not talk on stuff you’re clueless about, no one will judge you."

Streamer responds to Slime over recent comments (Image via X)

After this post, X user @ivandcc stated that Ludwig associates himself with "some cringe people." Steven retweeted the comment and added his thoughts:

"He seems cool because he tries as hard as possible to appeal to the widest set of people possible."

Steven takes a shot at Ludwig (Image via X)

"How is your wife?" - Ludwig claps back at Destiny after latter shares picture of QTCinderella crying

Destiny waging a war of words with other creators isn't the most surprising thing. However, not many would have expected him to be feuding with Ludwig. After Steven made the caustic post in response to the viewer's comments on Ludwig, the latter replied with the popular 50 Cent meme.

However, Steven wasn't quite done poking the hornet's nest. He shared a picture of Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella," who is also Ludwig's girlfriend, in tears, taken from her reaction to the deep fake controversy (involving fellow streamer Brandon "Atrioc"):

Steven brings up one of QTCinderella's past streams (Image via X)

Ludwig saw this comment and swiftly made a quirky response that garnered tens of thousands of likes. The YouTube streamer cheekily inquired about Destiny's ex-wife:

"Yes, that is a picture of my girlfriend who I love. How is your wife?"

Ludwig claps back at Steven trying to troll his girlfriend (Image via X)

Destiny wasn't quite done there either. The streamer responded:

"Maybe one day they’ll even be able to deep fake you a personality (also a refrence to Blaire's deep fake controversy)."

Steven makes another response to Ludwig (Image via X)

For those unaware, Destiny and Melina, his ex-wife, were in an open relationship. However, in December 2023, Steven disclosed that Melina had chosen to end their marriage. He went on to claim that she had developed an obsession with someone he referred to as a "toxic guy."