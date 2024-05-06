"You've left a lasting stain on your brand" - Pirate Software, Ludwig, and more react to Helldivers 2's new update on PSN account linking

On May 6, 2024, PlayStation shared a big announcement regarding the controversial Helldivers 2 update, and several popular streamers have shared their thoughts on the situation. For those out of the loop, on May 3, 2024, Arrowhead Games Studios announced that players would need to link their Steam accounts to PlayStation Network (PSN) accounts.

Following widespread criticism, PlayStation announced earlier today (May 6, 2024) that the update would not be moving forward, adding that the company was "still learning" what was best for PC players.a

Twitch streamer Jason "Pirate Software" chimed in, stating that PlayStation had left a "lasting stain" on their brand and that players would now have "very little reason" to trust Sony going forward.

He remarked:

"While this is a victory for the players you've left a lasting stain on your brand as a publisher. Many people have very little reason to trust Sony going forward. Moving the business before you understand the player base is never the right choice."

On the other hand, YouTube Gaming streamer "Ludwig" Ahgren described Helldivers 2's decision not to proceed with the account linking as a "huge W." He said:

"Huge W. Time and time again the power of public pressure triumphs over dogs**t corporate decision making."

Prominent gaming YouTuber, The Act Man, has also shared his thoughts:

"Score one for democracy! God bless super earth!"

"This behavior on all sides is disgusting" - When Pirate Software voiced his displeasure with Helldivers 2 requiring players to link their Steam accounts to PSN accounts

Popular streamers Pirate Software, Ludwig, and The Act Man react to the recent Helldivers 2 update (Image via X)

During a Game Dev Q/A livestream on YouTube, Pirate Software addressed the Helldivers 2 controversy in detail, expressing his disappointment with the developer's decision.

After claiming that he would not play anything developed by Arrowhead Games Studios, the 29-year-old disclosed that he had left a negative review for the game and attempted to obtain a refund.

He elaborated:

"This behavior on all sides is disgusting. I've deleted the emote that we have, I got rid of all the channels for it, I've uninstalled the game completely from the secondary computer. I have put a negative review of the game, and I've tried to refund it now."

Timestamp: 08:51:35

In addition to popular streamers, thousands of Helldivers 2 players have reacted to PlayStation's update regarding PSN account linking.