Asian Games 2022 consisting of PUBG Mobile, DOTA 2, and more, officially scheduled for September 2023

The Asian Games 2022 is a major landmark event for the esports community, as it will be the first non-gaming event to feature esports as a medal event. After a successful pilot test in the 2018 edition, the organizing committee decided to take it to the next level, but there were some significant disappointments due to Covid-19.

Thankfully, the games were only postponed. Now, an updated schedule has been officially released.

The Asian Games 2022 became a pioneer by conducting a separate esports event in 2018. Its success led to the groundbreaking decision, but there were significant worries about the fate of the entire event.

It has been known for some time that this year's event would be postponed, but now, all the stakeholders can breathe a sigh of relief as a fresh set of draws have been made.

The Asian Games 2022 will be the first traditional event to have esports in the medal category

The games were originally set to take place between September 10 and 25, with the Chinese city of Hangzhou playing host. While the event is spectacular, the presence of esports will grab a lot of attention from the younger demographic.

The new dates were announced earlier on Tuesday, and fans will have to wait another year for the games to commence. As announced by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the event will be held between September 23 and October 8.

The council reached this decision after discussions with the organizers and the Chinese government. The OCA stated:

"The OCA thanks HAGOC, the Chinese Olympic Committee, and the governments at all levels for ensuring they (Asian Games) can take place next year."

The Asian Games 2022 will be a huge milestone for all the fans and players associated with esports. While the Commonwealth Games 2022 will also feature esports, it will be a separate event.

A separate facility has been built, and it will likely be where the matches are held. This shows the OCA's determination into making esports a major part of the Asian Games for years down the line.

While waiting for one more year could be disappointing for many, it is better to be late than never. Fans hope that there will be no more delays and that the games will be held as planned in 2023.

