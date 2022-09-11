Assassin's Creed Mirage finally revealed at Ubisoft Forward: Pre-order details, price, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next mainline installment in the series, was finally announced during Ubisoft Forward. It was showcased with a cinematic trailer, pre-order details, and a concrete release window.

The game was recently teased by Ubisoft on Twitter with an image that featured Basim, a Hidden One who originally appeared in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now.

Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now.

#AssassinsCreed Baghdad, 9th century. Discover the powerful coming-of-age story of Basim, from street thief to Master Assassin.

According to Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Mirage is a "return to the roots" experience with an emphasis on stealth and parkour. The game's announcement came with its pre-order details as well as multiple editions and pricing models.

The title has two digital editions, including a hefty collector's one, complete with a high-quality figurine of protagonist Basim and a bunch of other physical goodies.

During the Ubisoft Forward showcase, developers gave fans a first look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, a game that was initially planned as an expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but was chosen to become a standalone experience.

Become the most versatile and resourceful Assassin in franchise history.

Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023.

#AssassinsCreed Become the most versatile and resourceful Assassin in franchise history.

The game is meant to give more context on Basim, a Hidden One or Assassin, who aided Eivor, the protagonist of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, in her quest to unify England against the nefarious Order of the Ancients. However, during the climax of Valhalla, Basim ends up revealing his true nature as a sage of Loki and betrays Eivor and her brother Sigurd.

The story of Mirage sees Basim turn from a cunning street thief to a Master Assassin, and how the essence of Loki slowly begins manifesting inside him.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.

#AssassinsCreed

The game comes in two digital editions, a standard edition and a deluxe edition, both featuring exclusive pre-order quests for players purchasing the game before release. Here's a complete breakdown of all the editions and their respective prices and content.

Assassin's Creed Mirage (Standard Edition): $49.99

Base Game

Pre-order Bonus (The Forty Thieves Quest)

Assassin's Creed Mirage (Deluxe Edition): $59.99

Base Game

Deluxe Pack (Prince of Persia inspired outfit, mount skin, eagle and weapons)

Pre-order bonus (The Forty Thieves)

Pre-order:



Discover the Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case. Including a high-quality figurine of Basim, a replica of his brooch, and much more. Also includes an exclusive Steelbook with design to be elected by fans.

#AssassinsCreed

Apart from the digital editions, players can also pre-order a Collector's Edition, which comes at $149.99 and includes a high-quality figurine of Basim, a replica of his brooch, and more. The Collector's Edition will also include an exclusive Steelbook with a design selected by fans.

- Assassin's Creed Mirage: coming 2023.

- 2 new AAA games

- A new mobile title

- The end of Eivor's story



Take a look at the exciting future for Assassin's Creed!
- Assassin's Creed Mirage: coming 2023.
- 2 new AAA games
- A new mobile title
- The end of Eivor's story

#AssassinsCreed

Although Ubisoft did not give a confirmed release date, they did state that the game will arrive sometime in 2023. The developers also didn't confirm the platforms either, apart from highlighting PC and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

However, going by Mirage's listings on the PlayStation store, it seems like the game will be released on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

