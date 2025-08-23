Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets new free story DLC after two years, and here’s everything you need to know

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is all set to receive a new story DLC, as announced on X. While the exact release date hasn't been provided, it is expected to launch in late 2025. This DLC will introduce a new story and missions, all set in an ancient city in Saudi Arabia, and will be available free of cost, as confirmed in the announcement post.

This article covers everything to know regarding Assassin’s Creed Mirage's upcoming new story DLC.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Resurfaces with free story DLC after two years of its launch

In a recent X post, @assassinscreed shared the surprise announcement of a new story DLC for Mirage. According to the post, this expansion will feature a new storyline and additional missions set in the 9th century. The base game is set in the 9th century in Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age, while the DLC will now focus on a new narrative based on AlUla, an ancient oasis city in Saudi Arabia.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed Assassin's Creed Mirage players, we have a surprise coming your way later this year! 📖 New story chapter &amp; missions set in 9th century AlUla 🎮 Gameplay improvements for the base game and the new location 🎁 All for free Stay tuned!

The post also mentioned that an improved version of the base game will be provided, along with new locations to explore for the DLC pack. According to several sources, the announcement came after Ubisoft entered a partnership with Savvy Games Group, which is owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Based on that deal, Ubisoft is expected to offer DLCs, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage being the first game. Although the developer has not yet revealed the specific release date, they mentioned it would arrive in late 2025.

