Assassin’s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC finally gets a release date

Ubisoft has confirmed the release date for Assassin’s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC, with the expansion set to launch on September 16, 2025. This update takes players to an entirely new region and introduces a fresh storyline. The base game has already crossed 5 million players worldwide since release and continues to perform in line with Ubisoft’s expectations.

This DLC is part of Ubisoft’s continued support for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, aiming to expand the main game’s world and give players fresh content to explore beyond the base story.

How to get access to Assassin’s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC?

The Roadmap of progression update, quality of life improvement and Assassin’s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC (Image via Ubisoft)

When Claws of Awaji launches on September 16, 2025, it will be free for anyone who pre‑orders Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It also expands the game's core systems, with the highlight being a new weapon for Naoe the Bō staff which features its own moveset and skills. Alongside this, the DLC introduces new gear, abilities, and skill unlocks to further diversify both protagonists' playstyles.

Ubisoft confirmed the expansion offers over 10 hours of new gameplay content, with additional missions, areas to explore, and challenges designed specifically for the island setting. It’s also being developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, the same team behind Assassin’s Creed Mirage, so fans can expect the same level of attention to detail in environmental design and mission structure.

What is Claws of Awaji about?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC takes Naoe and Yasuke to the island of Awaji, beyond the Osaka Bay. Unlike the war‑torn mainland featured in the main game, Awaji’s natural beauty hides new dangers and the mission to recover a lost treasure that could shape Japan’s future. This premise introduces constant pursuit by Sanzoku Ippa, a new enemy faction that stalks you across the island using traps and sudden ambushes.

The tension of being hunted changes how you approach encounters: stealth, awareness of surroundings, and careful planning become just as important as direct combat. This makes the island feel different from other regions in the game and adds a new layer to the experience.

What else is included in the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Summer Roadmap?

1) Progression update (July 29, 2025)

A free update adding New Game+ and other progression features will release on July 29, 2025. It will arrive ahead of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC and won’t require extra payment. Here’s what’s included:

New Game+ mode

Level cap increase

Knowledge Rank 9 & 10

Forge Level 4

New achievements and trophies

New Animus-themed rewards

New store content

2) Quality-of-life improvement update (Beginning of September)

A free quality-of-life update will arrive at the start of September, improving map exploration and adding new convenience features. Features include:

Fast forward time of day feature

Unfogging of the world map

Hideout updates

Uncapped framerate in cutscenes (PC only)

More free content

