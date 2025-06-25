Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 patch notes explored

Ubisoft has revealed the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 patch, highlighting the new content coming to the game in the upcoming update. Besides new additions to the game, the patch is set to overhaul some of the existing settings and mechanics. Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 will be released on June 25, 2025.

This article will cover the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 patch notes.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 Patch Notes

Expand Tweet

Trending

The upcoming update will be released on June 25th @ 12 PM UTC. Here are the official file sizes for the AC Shadows 1.0.6 update.

PS5: 6.27 GB

XBS: 19 GB

MAC: 9 GB

PC: 17 GB

Steam: 8.5 GB

Here is a list of all the notable changes and updates coming with the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 patch.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6: Collaboration Quest

Ubisoft will be teaming up with Critical Role for a new collaboration quest, A Critical Encounter in the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 update.

Rufino, an old friend of Tomiko and Heiji, calls in a life debt after uncovering a deadly conspiracy. While working as a translator, he discovered evidence that a secretive organization has been hiring assassins to eliminate influential commoners.

Now, he turns to Naoe and Yasuke for help in stopping these killers.

Unlock conditions: Complete "Way of the Blacksmith" and unlock Yasuke as a playable character. This questline will start in the Hideout.

Reward: New Ally based on Critical Role's Assassin's Creed Shadows One-Shot campaign character, Rufino, played by Robbie Daymond. You will also get a banner in the hideout with the Critical Role logo.

New Trophy/Achievement: "A Critical Encounter", received upon completion of the questline.

With this collaboration, Ubisoft will also release a Critical Role Weapon Pack inspired by the Critical Role universe, available for purchase in the game store! This pack includes 2 weapons for both characters, a Tanto and Katana for Naoe and a Kanabo and Teppo for Yasuke.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6: New Difficulty

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 will be introducing a new Difficulty Setting (Nightmare) that will introduce additional challenges to your journey. This mode will impact both combat and stealth, requiring more tactical planning and greater attention to your surroundings. Prepare for tougher enemies and a more intense overall experience.

Here is a tease of some changes you can expect from this new difficulty:

Player defensive options are less effective, and enemies deal greater damage at all levels, e.g., Parries now require perfect timing to deflect the hit - imperfect parries will only partially block incoming damage.

Enemy AI is smarter, faster, and more aggressive in a variety of circumstances, including detection. For example, even while crouching, Naoe now generates some sound! And even while in the shadows, she can be seen while moving. Also Enemies will no longer become vulnerable from dodges or parries - only abilities can put them into a vulnerable state.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6: Headgear in Cutscene

A highly requested feature will be added with the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6. Players can now choose to show headgear, whether it's a hood, helmet, headband, or more during cutscenes. Now your style can shine through dialogue scenes too!

You will find the option available in the in-game settings.

Note: that headgear will not be displayed in cinematics or in some specific instances where a rule overrides this setting (romance-specific cutscenes).

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6: VFX Toggle

Players can now disable/enable specific VFX to further customize their experience. These include the ability to hide or show the loot on dead bodies, the last known position of the player, the special attacks indicators of the enemies, and more.

All will be accessible in the Interface option menu.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6: Open World Alarm

Expanded the Regional Alert System available in Castles to the whole Province with the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6. Now by repetitively attacking Civilians or Military units outside Castles, the alarm can be triggered, and a group of Guardians will hunt you in the world.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6: Horse Camera Presets

You can now toggle between 3 different camera presets while riding on your mount (hold the down button on controller/'X' key on keyboard while riding) allowing for a more cinematic experience to take in the full beauty of Japan.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6: Ultra Low Specs for PC

A new visual quality level, the Ultra Low mode will be added with the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 update. This will allow PC players with a limited GPU configuration to experience the game in better framerate conditions.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6: List of Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where the Onryo Mask remained visible despite selecting the option to hide gear.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to earn Mastery Points.

Fixed an issue where Mastery Points were not returned after resetting the Mastery Tree.

Fixed an issue where players could not switch characters anymore even without gameplay context restrictions.

Fixed an issue where allies could be trained to veteran rank without upgrading the dojo to level 3.

Fixed an issue where Gennojo did not immediately appear in the hideout after recruitment. He was busy washing his hair!

Fixed an issue where sometimes a player remains stuck in a Red Zone, without being able to fast travel anywhere, by allowing them to fast travel to the hideout.

Fixed an issue where the Oni Drawing remains stuck on screen after completing the "Vision of the Realms" quest.

Fixed various localization issues.

Quests

Fixed an issue where players could not progress in the "A Chance Encounter" quest when following Fuyu.

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the quest after defeating all Kabukimono.

Fixed an issue where Lady Oichi's letter became unavailable after the Fuji-maru cutscene.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to talk to Katsuhime in the crop field when she was sitting on the ground. She just wanted some peace and quiet!

Fixed an issue where tracking the "Temple Stories" quest only showed a progress bar with no text.

Fixed an issue where Genzaburo's Teppo Master was missing from the Kaya Shrine.

Fixed an issue where Yagyu Munetoshi revealed a later plot point too early in the "Nobutsuna's Students" quest.

Fixed an issue where players could not assassinate the Godai of Void because the NPC was missing. He took his name too seriously.

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the "Diary of Lady Rokkaku" quest after dodge rolling and dropping Katsuhime.

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the "Diary of Lady Rokkaku" quest when there was no immediate option to carry Katsuhime.

Fixed an issue where players glitched through an anomaly in the "Heads Will Roll" quest, making Animus activities unavailable.

Fixed an issue where players could not progress in the "Lost Honor" quest because the game failed to switch to Naoe.

Fixed an issue where players could not progress through the Tournament after dying.

Visuals & Graphics

Fixed some minor visual issues.

Fixed misplaced visual elements with the Dark Woods Kusarigama.

Fixed an issue where all NPC horses appeared as identical.

Fixed a clipping issue with Naoe's Sekiryu outfit.

Fixed an issue with the "Bloodshade Katana" being visible out of the sheath when transmogged.

Fixed a movement physics issue with the Dead by Daylight Oni's armor.

Audio

Fixed an issue where footstep audio occasionally ceased when opening the map while moving.

That covers all the updates from the Assassin's Creed Shadows 1.0.6 update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.