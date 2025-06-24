Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 release time for all regions

Ubisoft has announced the release time for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6. The update aims to introduce a few key improvements to the game's existing mechanics, as well as bring new content. A new ally for Naoe and Yasuke is coming with the Assassin's Creed Shadows 1.0.6 update, alongside new quests.

This article will cover the release time for the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 release date and time

Version 1.0.6 of Assassin's Creed Shadows will be arriving on June 25th @ 12 PM UTC or 5 AM PT. The update aims to bring overhauls to some of the game's existing features, as well as introduce new items, including a brand new companion, questline, and more. Ubisoft has released the official patch notes that highlights all of these changes.

Version 1.0.6 will also introduce the Ultra Low PC specification for those with low system requirements, optimizing the game even more for those players out there with lower-end hardware. Here is a list of some major time zones that mark when the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 will release worldwide across the platforms in which the game is available:

Pacific Time (PT): June 25, 2025, 5:00 AM

Central Time (CT): June 25, 2025, 7:00 AM

Eastern Time (ET): June 25, 2025, 8:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): June 25, 2025, 12:00 PM

Central European Time (CET): June 25, 2025, 2:00 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST): June 25, 2025, 5:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST): June 25, 2025, 8:00 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST): June 25, 2025, 9:00 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 25, 2025, 10:00 PM

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 26, 2025, 12:00 AM

Here is a countdown till the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.6 goes live on June 25, 2025:

